Courtesy Photo | The CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition is a demanding, multi-day event that...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition is a demanding, multi-day event that identifies the Army's most proficient medical teams through rigorous physical, tactical, and medical challenges designed to replicate combat conditions. Teams qualify through a tiered process, advancing from unit and command level competition where two-person teams are tested on endurance, clinical judgment, and lifesaving care under extreme stress. see less | View Image Page

The Best of the Best, SSG Munoz and SSG Nace’s Fight for Excellence in Army Medicine Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT DETRICK, Md. – The Army Best Medic Competition is a grueling test of physical endurance, mental fortitude, and technical expertise, designed to identify the best of the best among Army medics. For U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine Staff Sgt. Rigoberto Munoz and Staff Sgt. Tyler Nace, competing at the Army level was not just a testament to their skills but also a reflection of their commitment to excellence and their ability to overcome challenges.



Some would say earning the title of best medic is just another badge of honor; in reality, it represents the culmination of relentless dedication, experience, and unwavering commitment to saving lives under the most challenging conditions.



“We are incredibly proud of SSG Nace and SSG Munoz. Their intense mental and physical preparation was evident from the moment they signed onto the competition. You could see in their eyes that they were ready to face any challenge,” said Master Sgt. Dominic Marconi, senior enlisted leader at USARIEM. “Their journey to the Army BMC was supported by exceptional training from the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, beginning with an outstanding train-up organized by Master Sgt. Alice Lewis. The realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care and prolonged care scenarios provided by Sgt. First Class Andrew Procter and Sgt. First Class Justin Warren prepared them for success.”



The dedication and preparation described by Marconi were echoed in the training philosophy embraced by Nace and Munoz. For them, readiness meant more than physical fitness, it was about immersing themselves in the realities of the Army BMC.



“We spent days training how we fight and compete. Our physical training wasn’t done in physical training uniform it was done in the Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform, boots, plate carrier, and helmet. We spent a lot of time doing physically demanding training in the gear we’d actually be using at the Army BMC, not just doing PT in our regular clothes,” said Nace.



Nace and Munoz who earned the 2025 Best Medic title during USAMRDC’s BMC at Fort Campbell, Kentucky proved to be a defining moment in Nace and Munoz’s journey. The challenges they faced – ruck marches, obstacle courses, and other physically demanding events, were not just tests of endurance but valuable training experiences that mirrored the intensity of the Army-level competition.



Building on the lessons learned at Fort Campbell, USAMRDC continued to prepare them for the next challenge, ensuring they were ready to compete among the Army’s best medics. Through specialized training opportunities, they worked alongside some of the most skilled medics on Fort Detrick, honing their technical expertise while building the mental resilience they would need to perform under extreme stress and limited sleep.



“They had us constantly running through medical scenario after scenario while keeping us overnight to work on multiple patients to provide care and keep them alive throughout the night. The next day we were running through more scenarios with minimal sleep, and it really tested our mental fortitude and ability to think under extreme stress with little sleep and different stressors,” said Nace. “It’s something you're going to see at the Army level competition. There are so many events and challenges at that level that the goal is to push you through each event to truly identify the best of the best.”



One of the most grueling obstacles Nace and Munoz faced was the unknown-distance ruck march, which demanded relentless effort.



"We had an hour's sleep before we were tasked with doing an unknown-distance ruck march, probably around 16 or 17 miles,” Nace shared. The combination of exhaustion, physical strain, and the uncertainty of the distance ahead pushed them to dig deep, relying on sheer determination and teamwork to keep moving forward. Despite these challenges, Munoz and Nace demonstrated resilience and adaptability. Even when an unexpected illness and exhaustion threatened their performance, they pushed forward, embodying the spirit of perseverance that defines the Army Best Medic Competition.



For both Munoz and Nace, the opportunity to compete at the Army level was deeply meaningful, blending personal gratitude with professional growth. Munoz viewed the experience as both an honor and a responsibility, recognizing the pressure of stepping outside his comfort zone as a medical lab technician to compete alongside some of the Army's best medics. Despite the high demands of the Army competition arena, he found motivation in the challenge, embracing it as an opportunity to push his limits and grow.



"I am grateful that my leadership trusted me enough to represent not only our unit but our division at the Army level," said Munoz. "Competing at that level was not about proving something to others, it was about giving it my best effort and honoring the trust my leaders and battle buddy placed in me. I personally walked away much stronger, knowledgeable, and confident in my ability to treat and support Soldiers."



While both Munoz and Nace remain open to competing again if the opportunity arises, their focus has shifted toward mentoring and preparing the next generation. Nace is committed to giving back by training motivated Soldiers to take on the challenges of future competitions, ensuring they are equipped to succeed. Similarly, Munoz is prioritizing the growth and career progression of his Soldiers, emphasizing his dedication to their development. However, both remain ready to step forward and represent their unit if needed, embodying the spirit of leadership and service.



Nace and Munoz’s journey serves as an inspiration to their teammates who aspire to compete in future competitions, reminding them of the importance of mastering fundamentals, embracing challenges, and staying humble. As they transition into mentoring roles, Munoz and Nace continue to embody the values of leadership and excellence, ensuring that future Soldiers are prepared to rise to the challenge.



“My biggest advice is to focus on the fundamentals early and master your Army warrior tasks to include land navigation and take every opportunity to train seriously. You can quickly tell who has put in the work and who has not,” said Munoz. “The Army BMC is not just about Army medicine; it’s about pushing yourself and practicing those basic Army skills. If you give 100% at everything you do as a Solider physically and mentally, you will do fine at the Army level or anything you do in life.”