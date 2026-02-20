2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition is a demanding, multi-day event that identifies the Army's most proficient medical teams through rigorous physical, tactical, and medical challenges designed to replicate combat conditions. Teams qualify through a tiered process, advancing from unit and command level competition where two-person teams are tested on endurance, clinical judgment, and lifesaving care under extreme stress.