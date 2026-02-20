(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition Team

    2026 CSM Jack L. Clark Best Medic Competition Team

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition is a demanding, multi-day event that identifies the Army's most proficient medical teams through rigorous physical, tactical, and medical challenges designed to replicate combat conditions. Teams qualify through a tiered process, advancing from unit and command level competition where two-person teams are tested on endurance, clinical judgment, and lifesaving care under extreme stress.

    Physical and mental readiness
    Solider Lethality

