Apache helicopters delivered to Australia

The Security Assistance Command has completed a foreign military sales case to deliver two out of 29 AH-64E Apache helicopters to partner country Australia.

These attack helicopters will provide Australia with a significant component in the Australian Army’s transformation into a force optimized for coastal maneuvers and long-range strikes.

Australia plays a key role as a military partner to the U.S., but particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. At the Dec. 8 Australian-U.S. Ministerial Consultations, the main principles present reaffirmed the vital importance of the U.S.-Australian alliance and committed to deepening cooperation through accelerating and expanding joint defense initiatives, new capabilities, and industrial base integration.

Delivery of the helicopters culminates another successful partnership resulting from USASAC’s ongoing mission to increase military capabilities of countries that share similar security goals with the U.S.

“The delivery of these aircraft is a monumental success considering it is the first introduction of the capability to Australia,” Savannah Bryant, country program manager for Australia, said. “It is a perfect example of a team effort in view of the number of entities involved including but not limited to: Air Force crews, Boeing, the Aviation Field Maintenance Directorate, and our Australian partners all working in sync. Seeing everyone focused on the same shared goal is very rewarding.”

The Apache provides critical aviation effects including reconnaissance, communications and networking, firepower and offensive support.

“The Apache is the most advanced attack helicopter operating today and the (Australian) government is pleased to welcome the first two helicopters,” Richard Marles, deputy prime minister of Australia, said.

Allies and partners are a top priority for both the Department of War and Army. This sale will improve Australia’s capability to deter regional threats and strengthen its homeland defense, as well as support counterterrorism and border security operations.

Australian Army personnel have been training in the U.S. and the United Kingdom to support the AH-64E fleet. The aviation system will need qualified air and ground crew to support it.

Australia is acquiring a fleet of 29 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters through a foreign military sales case with the United States as part of Project Land 4503 Apache Attack Helicopter.

“The efficiency of the entire operation was remarkable,” Bryant said. “The aircraft progressed from unloading to assembly to initial flight in under 24 hours. The delivery was free from hiccups; a true testament to the expertise and dedication of all the teams supporting this effort. The U.S. government looks forward to the same seamless delivery of the remaining state of the art attack helicopters before the end of 2028.”

The Apache fleet will replace the Tiger Armed Reconnaissance helicopter currently used in Australia and will bring significant capability improvements that will enhance the lethality and tempo of land and amphibious force maneuvers.