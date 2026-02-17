PEC Aims to Renew Triennial Accreditation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Army Transformation and Training Command Quality Assurance Office Accreditation Team conducted an accreditation visit to the National Guard Professional Education Center at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, February 10-12, 2026, evaluating the institution’s training, education and organizational effectiveness.



The accreditation visit reflects a broader shift across the Army following the 2025 transition from U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command to the newly established Army Transformation and Training Command, or T2COM. The command was formed by consolidating TRADOC and Army Futures Command to unify training, education and modernization efforts under a single organization and better synchronize how the Army recruits, trains and develops its force.



During the visit, the T2COM QAO Accreditation Team, composed of subject matter experts from across the Army Quality Assurance Program, evaluated NGPEC programs across the Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, and Facilities and Policy domains. The team engaged with leadership, faculty and staff and conducted a feedback session to provide initial observations and answer questions.

Army accreditation supports three core purposes: compliance, improvement and accountability. The process measures how well institutions meet T2COM approved standards while ensuring training remains current, relevant and aligned with the needs of today’s Army. Accreditation also helps commanders maintain visibility on institutional readiness and identify opportunities to enhance professional military education and leader development.



The establishment of T2COM represents part of the Army Transformation Initiative, designed to accelerate modernization and integrate force design, development and generation responsibilities across the training enterprise.



NGPEC participates in a recurring three-year T2COM QAO accreditation cycle to maintain standards of instruction while supporting the broader Army and National Guard training mission.

The Commanding General approved accreditation report is typically delivered within 75 days of the visit and will outline findings and recommendations to support continued training excellence and institutional growth.

