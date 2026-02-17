(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PEC Renews Accreditation

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryce Colvert 

    National Guard Professional Education Center

    The Army Transformation and Training Command Quality Assurance Office Accreditation Team conducted an accreditation visit to the National Guard Professional Education Center at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, February 10-12, 2026, evaluating the institution’s training, education and organizational effectiveness.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026
    VIRIN: 260212-A-IA198-9767
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    PEC Aims to Renew Triennial Accreditation

    PEC
    QAO
    National Guard Bereau
    T2COM

