PEC Renews Accreditation

The Army Transformation and Training Command Quality Assurance Office Accreditation Team conducted an accreditation visit to the National Guard Professional Education Center at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, February 10-12, 2026, evaluating the institution’s training, education and organizational effectiveness.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9529304
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-IA198-9767
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
PEC Aims to Renew Triennial Accreditation
