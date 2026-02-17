Army offering reward for information related to trailer theft

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division offering up to $5,000 for credible information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for the larceny of two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers trailers from the Keystone Lake Project Office in October 2025. (U.S. Army Photo Illustration by Thomas Hamilton) see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla., - The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division offering up to $5\,000 for credible information leading to the identification\, arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for the larceny of two U.S. Army Corps of Engineers trailers from the Keystone Lake Project Office in October 2025.

To provide a credible tip, contact Army CID, Fort Sill Resident Agency at (254) 716-7107, submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/armycid, or contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department at (918) 596-8661.

Description of missing trailers:

Black, 2025 Belshe, Model D255, 24-foot, Gooseneck Flatbed Trailer, vehicle identification number:16JF02429S1052375.

Black, 2006 Starlite Gooseneck Flatbed Trailer, serial number 11766378.

The trailers were last seen at the Keystone Lake Project Office, Oct. 17, 2025.

The payout of cash rewards is subject to Army CID’s discretion as to the quality of the information provided, the number of claimants, or other criteria.

A copy of the reward flyer is available at https://www.cid.army.mil/Portals/118/Documents/Rewards_Information-Wanted/Reward-Trailer-Tulsa-1000_2026-02-19.pdf