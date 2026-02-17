Generations of service connect at VA hospital during DLA Troop Support visit

Photo By Kendall Swank | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly, commanding general of the Defense Logistics Agency...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly, commanding general of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, and two Soldiers speak with a U.S. military veteran at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Feb. 11, 2026. The visit was part of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, during which a delegation from DLA Troop Support met with patients to honor their service and reaffirm the lifelong bond between generations of service members. see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA — A delegation of military members from the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, led by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly, DLA Troop Support commanding general, visited veterans at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, marking National Salute to Veteran Patients Week by underlining the enduring bond between generations of service members and the partnership between the two organizations.



"Our support begins the moment a warrior puts on the uniform, and it never ends," said Kelly. "By ensuring the VA has the medical supplies they need, we are upholding our promise to those who have served. This is part of our sacred obligation. At DLA Troop Support, we are American warriors defending our country, and that includes caring for our veterans."



DLA Troop Support is a global logistics center headquartered in Philadelphia, responsible for managing more than $25 billion in annual sales across four critical supply chains: Subsistence; Clothing and Textiles; Construction and Equipment; and Medical. With a presence that stretches from the Americas, across Europe and Africa to the Pacific, the command ensures military readiness worldwide.



This support, which forms the logistical backbone ofDLA Troop Support’s partnership with the VA, is often executed through its Prime Vendor program, a key component of DLA's broader national defense strategy. The program uses a "just-in-time" commercial distribution model where a single prime vendor buys from numerous suppliers and manages the inventory in its own warehouses. When a VA hospital needs supplies, it places an order through electronic systems, and the vendor then ships directly to the customer. The efficiency gains reduce the costs borne by the U.S. taxpayer, while ensuring a rapid, uninterrupted flow of supplies directly to the point of need.



While the collaboration yields significant, measurable value, the day was defined by less tangible metrics. The true value was revealed in the unscripted moments that unfolded across the medical center. In the solemn quiet of the hospice wing, the uniformed members offered companionship to those nearing the end of their lives. The atmosphere then shifted to a busy physical therapy room, where the delegation shared words of encouragement with veterans pushing through the hard work of recovery. The journey continued to a wellness event where a lively game of BINGO wrapped up for handshakes and shared laughter, bridging the decades between active-duty service members and the veterans they came to honor.



"The uniform we wear today connects us directly to the legacy of every veteran in the VA," Army Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Payton, a DLA Troop Support customer account specialist, said. "Our duty to one another is a sacred trust that spans generations of service. We wanted to express our gratitude for the path they paved."