A mission of honor: From the Philippines to San Diego, NMFP Civilian of the Year finds purpose in promise

Photo By Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. | San Diego native Paula Curielabreu, the Naval Medical Forces Pacific civilian of the year for fiscal year 2025, discusses manpower requirements with Vincent Ortiz, the command's deputy chief of staff for Total Force Manpower. Curielabreu's expertise in managing the quarterly manpower report is critical to preventing staffing shortages and ensuring fleet readiness. Her dedication is driven by a promise to honor her late brother, a Navy hospital corpsman. (U.S. Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Being named civilian of the year is a significant professional milestone. For Paula Curielabreu, the Naval Medical Forces Pacific’s (NMFP) Fiscal Year 2025 Civilian of the Year, it is more than an accomplishment. In a command whose core mission is the health and readiness of the nation’s warfighters, the award brings her life’s purpose into “full perspective,” validating a journey rooted in family, service and a promise to honor her late brother.

The recognition is a powerful testament to her family's deep connection to the U.S. Navy and solidifies her own unique place within that legacy.

Curielabreu’s path to becoming a vital manpower analyst for NMFP began across the Pacific. A native of Tacloban City, Leyte, Philippines and raised in San Diego, she completed her high school at Mar Vista High in Imperial Beach, California, in June 2022, and earned a bachelor’s in communications from Kaplan University in May 2012.

Her life's trajectory, however, was altered by a personal tragedy. In 2013, she lost her brother, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Paul F. Hickey, who was assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego. His death became the catalyst for her dedicated service.

"I knew that his loss would change the course of my life forever," Curielabreu recalled.

This loss reshaped her ambitions, igniting a focused mission to support the military community that her brother proudly belonged to.

She went on to earn a master’s in human behavior at National University in October 2016, a field she chose with the specific goal of providing mental health support to service members.

“My prayer was always that at some point, I would have the ability to serve in a role that would allow me to help in or be a part of the same community my brother served in,” Curielabreu said.

That prayer was answered in 2019 when she began her government service career.

Her journey into federal service eventually led her to NMFP. While initially aiming for a mental health role, she soon discovered that contributing to the Navy's mission comes in many forms, landing in her current position as a management analyst.

“I never thought I’d be blessed with the opportunity to be tied so intricately to the profession he passionately wanted to pursue,” Curielabreu said. "Every aspect to each one of supportive roles positively contributes to the mission of our service members.". The path was not without challenges. Arriving during a major organizational transition and lacking a military background, Curielabreu faced a steep learning curve but credits strong mentorship and a willingness "to be okay with failing a few times" for her perseverance. It was this resilience and commitment that enabled her not only to adapt but to thrive.

This commitment was evident when a major organizational transition left knowledge gaps across the enterprise, and Curielabreu took the initiative to co-develop and facilitate the "Total Force Roadshow," an in-person training program designed to standardize manpower processes and ensure continuity.

This proactive approach has earned high praise from command leadership.

"Paula’s exceptional work in managing our manpower requirements is a critical component of our success," said Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander of NMFP. "Her diligence and adaptability ensure that our medical forces are properly staffed, directly supporting fleet readiness and our ability to care for Sailors and their families.She has an innate ability to navigate complex challenges while training others with patience and clarity. Her open communication and critical thinking have made her an indispensable member of our team." Vincent Ortiz, deputy chief of staff for Total Force Manpower at NMFP, emphasized that her value goes far beyond specific tasks.

"Paula’s contributions are not confined to specific projects; she is a catalyst for positive change, a driving force for innovation, and a true champion of excellence," Ortiz said.

He noted the tangible effects of her expertise.

"Without her, the quarterly manpower allocation report, crucial for informing deployment decisions and ensuring adequate medical support, would be delayed by at least three weeks, potentially leading to critical staffing shortages during upcoming exercises.

“She doesn't just perform; she elevates,” Ortiz added. “Her contributions are essential to the success of NMFP's mission.”

Her impact on the command is reflected not just in awards, but her career progression. Her trajectory is a testament to the opportunities available in federal service. Starting as a GS-6 in 2019, she has rapidly advanced to the GS-12 level in under six years.

Curielabreu’s professional drive is inspired by her mother, a first-generation immigrant from the Philippines who she calls “the epitome of the American Dream.”

She explained how her mother raised four children alone while working multiple jobs and earning a master’s degree, eventually rising from a secretarial position to a supervisory role in government service.

On a personal level, her greatest motivation comes from her daughter Nayeli, for whom she strives to be a role model of strength and purpose.

This familial foundation of strength and determination is a clear source of her own professional drive.

Looking ahead, Curielabreu aims to become a subject matter expert and a trusted leader within the command. For now, the award brings her story full circle, connecting her daily work to the enduring memory of her brother.

"I now get to honor his memory by working for the same organization where he spent his last days," she shared. "The loss of my brother puts me exactly where I am today, which is how we can always rest assured that as painful as some experiences are in our lives are, it’s all part of the plan. I owe all of this to God, and my corpsman in the sky."