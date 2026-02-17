An Engineers Journey: A Blueprint for Success Beginning at the Middle East District

Photo By Shannon R Hodges | Chloe Koren, (second from right), stands with her teammates and mentors after their final presentation for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District’s High School Internship Program in 2022. The presentation on their keystone project marked the successful conclusion of an experience that helped launch her engineering career with USACE. see less | View Image Page

Long before engineer Chloe Koren became an Army Fellow with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Middle East District, she was a high school student walking into District headquarters for the first time, unsure of exactly where engineering might take her but eager to find out.

Today, just a few years later, she is helping demonstrate how early exposure, mentorship, and structured development programs can help build the next generation of USACE engineers.

Koren’s journey began with the District’s High School Internship Program, continued while in college as a part of the Summer Internship Program, and now as a full time engineer in the Army Fellows Program, illustrating how USACE invests in students and develops future technical leaders from within.

“I didn’t realize how interconnected creativity and engineering could be,” Koren said of her early experience working with the architecture discipline while in high school. “It opened my eyes to how you can combine analytical thinking with design and real-world problem solving.”

Mary Billings, structural engineering Community of Practice lead for the Engineering and Construction Directorate, said Koren’s potential was evident even before she officially joined the program.

“Chloe demonstrated significant potential as a future engineer even before USACE offered a formal internship,” Billings said, pointing to her strong academic performance, long-term involvement in science research, and proactive approach to seeking opportunities.

During her Spring 2022 high school internship, Koren served as the architect for her team’s keystone project, designing a biomedical engineering lab. She learned to use professional design software and applied building code requirements, gaining hands-on experience that bridged classroom theory and real-world application.

“Programs like this allow students to apply theoretical knowledge to real engineering challenges while developing communication and project planning skills,” Billings said. “It helps confirm career aspirations and provides a realistic preview of the profession.”

Billings added, “The program plays a critical role in feeding the district’s broader talent pipeline by connecting students to future opportunities like the Summer Internship Program and Army Fellows Program to build a strong pipeline of future talent.”

After graduating from high school, Koren attended Virginia Tech, majoring in biological engineering, a discipline that blends engineering principles with natural systems. She applied for the District’sSummer Internship Program more than once before being selected, an experience she said reinforced the importance of persistence.

During her Summer Internship Program assignment in Project Management, Koren gained exposure to the coordination and oversight required to deliver complex projects, providing a broader perspective on how engineering disciplines come together to execute projects.

“I was under project management, and that was a really cool perspective,” Koren said. “It wasn’t directly related to design drawings, but more about overseeing engineers and projects, and I thought that was an opportunity I wouldn’t have otherwise had.”

That persistence and continued engagement ultimately led her back to the District after graduating in 2025 as an Army Fellow.

Since joining the two-year Army Fellows Program, Koren has completed rotations with the Specifications Team and is currently working with the Planning and Requirements Branch. She has completed approximately 360 hours of formal training, about half of the program’s requirements, and recently attended the Fire Protection Engineering PROSPECT course at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Learning Center in Huntsville, Ala.

David Rackmales, chief of the Technical Services Branch and the District’s Army Fellows Program manager, said Koren’s enthusiasm and work ethic stand out.

“To date, Chloe has completed a rotation with the Specifications Team and is in the middle of rotating with Planning and Requirements Branch,” Rackmales said. “She has completed about 360 hours’ worth of required training, and her enthusiasm just gets stronger.”

He said her interdisciplinary background and strong technical skills have made her an asset to the district.

“In addition to being an excellent technical writer, she’s a great team player but can work independently equally well,” Rackmales said. “While she was with Specifications, I assigned her the collection of different construction regulations pertaining specifically to environmental controls and cultural resources protection for each country in our area of responsibility, which matched well with her academic experience.”

Rackmales said Koren’s strong research ability and initiative were evident in her work.

“Chloe has a solid talent for research and demands quite a lot of herself, and she even developed an AI tool to assist her,” he said, noting she also learned about environmental agreements through interactions with agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of State.

Rackmales said the Army Fellows Program is a critical component of the Army’s Strategic Human Capital Plan.

“The Army Fellows Program serves the Army’s mission by developing future careerists and replenishing our technical and functional expertise with professionals who have the right skills to meet future mission and leadership requirements,” he said. “Upon completion, fellows are placed in permanent positions throughout the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers enterprise, ensuring their skills are applied where they are most needed across the organization.”

For Koren, one of the most meaningful parts of her journey has been returning to an organization where mentors invested in her development from an early age. She hopes to one day mentor interns herself.

“You have to just try,” she said. “Even if you’re unsure, there are so many opportunities to learn. Asking questions and putting yourself out there can lead to paths you never expected.”

Her story highlights how sustained engagement, from high school through early career, strengthens recruitment and retention while building institutional knowledge. As the Middle East District continues to deliver complex projects, developing talent through programs like these ensures the organization remains ready to meet evolving mission demands with skilled, motivated professionals committed to service. Investing in people today is essential to building the engineering capability USACE will rely on tomorrow.