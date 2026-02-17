(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Festive Fellows

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Shannon R Hodges 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Army Fellows Chloe Koren and James Thomack share a festive moment with Santa Claus during the Middle East District's annual holiday party in 2025, highlighting the camaraderie built during the program.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 15:22
    Photo ID: 9527364
    VIRIN: 251218-A-LA040-2270
    Resolution: 5167x3445
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    An Engineers Journey: A Blueprint for Success Beginning at the Middle East District

