FSS Summit strengthens AFMC Force Support enterprise

Photo By Brian Dietrick | Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, speaks to attendees during AFMC’s inaugural Force Support Squadron Summit at the Air Force Institute of Technology on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio Feb. 10. The summit strengthened collaboration, improved support capabilities and ensured Force Support professionals remain equipped to meet the evolving needs of the United States Air Force and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Leaders across Air Force Materiel Command gathered for the inaugural AFMC Force Support Squadron Summit at the Air Force Institute of Technology\, Feb. 10-11.

Hosted by the AFMC’s Manpower, Personnel, and Services Directorate, the summit was aimed at strengthening collaboration, improving support capabilities and ensuring Force Support professionals remain equipped to meet the evolving needs of the United States Air Force and it’s Airmen and Guardians.

“The FSS Summit brought together command teams to strengthen joint relationships, share perspectives, and build the foundation for a more unified Air and Space Force FSS enterprise,” said Brandon Nicely, acting chief, AFMC Force Development Division. “The summit’s overarching goal was to cultivate a connected community of leaders who are equipped, informed, and empowered to drive mission success across every installation.”

Attendees left the summit with connections to AFMC experts, clear points of contact for rapid problem solving, and a stronger understanding of the resources available to support their missions.

“By creating space for face-to-face collaboration, the summit helped eliminate the sense of isolation often felt at the installation level and ensured leaders no longer need to navigate challenges without immediate access to the right AFMC partners,” Nicely said.

Key discussions throughout the summit centered on workforce matters, particularly civilian hiring, manpower shortages and long-term talent development. Leaders explored innovative hiring approaches and enterprise-level solutions to strengthen the civilian workforce that supports mission readiness.

Capt. Hieu Vu, chief, AFMC Military Personnel Policy, and Programs, and FSS Summit lead, highlighted the need for broader workforce development priorities.

“The military/civilian workforce needs to strengthen their talent benches, overcoming any perceived limitations,” Vu said. “This year marked the first ever AFMC FSS Summit, establishing what will now become an annual gathering for FSS leaders across the command.”

Ultimately, the summit underscored how Force Support professionals play a critical role in readiness. By strengthening collaboration, improving communication and focusing on workforce development, the event helps ensure installations remain prepared to support Airmen, Guardians and their families while advancing mission success across the command and the broader Department of the Air Force.