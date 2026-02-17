FSS Summit strengthens AFMC Force Support enterprise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, speaks to attendees during AFMC’s inaugural Force Support Squadron Summit at the Air Force Institute of Technology on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio Feb. 10. The summit strengthened collaboration, improved support capabilities and ensured Force Support professionals remain equipped to meet the evolving needs of the United States Air Force and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)