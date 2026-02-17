Rigorous assessment validates Dickinson's expertise with Chief Fire Officer designation

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - In a testament to years of dedication, leadership, and an...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - In a testament to years of dedication, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to public safety, Charles J (CJ) Dickinson II, Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department (PAFD) Battalion Chief of Special Operations, has earned the esteemed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC). From left - Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander, Charles J (CJ) Dickinson II, Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department (PAFD) Battalion Chief of Special Operations, and Command Sgt. Maj. Claudia Tapia, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Command Sergeant Major. U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - In a testament to years of dedication, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to public safety, Charles J (CJ) Dickinson II, Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department (PAFD) Battalion Chief of Special Operations, has earned the esteemed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC).



This prestigious honor is a significant professional milestone, placing Dickson among an elite group of fire service leaders across the nation with only 2,179 firefighters holding this credential worldwide.



The Designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in 17 measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.



The CFO designation is not merely a certificate of completion; it is a comprehensive peer-reviewed assessment of an individual's career, recognizing a lifelong commitment to excellence in the fire and emergency services. The process is intentionally rigorous, designed to identify and validate those who have demonstrated the highest levels of professional competency and a dedication to continuous improvement.



The path to becoming a CFO is a demanding one, requiring a deep dive into one's career and accomplishments. Candidates must compile a comprehensive portfolio, often a document of 60-70 pages, that meticulously details their education, certifications, and contributions to the fire service at the local, state, and national levels.



“It is a good self-reflection of where you are currently at, and all of your training and education, and experience through the years,” Dickinson said of the CFO credentialing process.



The CFO portfolio serves as a testament to a fire fighter’s experience in a variety of areas, including human resource management, budget and fiscal responsibilities, and emergency service delivery. The process also involves a stringent peer-review, where candidates are assessed by other respected fire service professionals.



“Battalion Chief Dickinson is a clear standout; Not only as a leader in the Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department but across Fire Departments worldwide,” Rodney Ryan, Director of Emergency Services at Picatinny Arsenal said. “This achievement clearly sets him apart and demonstrates his dedication, commitment and expertise to Fire and Emergency Services. Picatinny Arsenal is fortunate to have him on our Team!”



Candidates must have a proven track record of leadership, having risen through the ranks and demonstrated their abilities in various roles, from company officer to incident commander. The presence of a designated CFO within a department signals a strong commitment to leadership and excellence.



For Dickinson, this achievement is the culmination of 27 years of service and a relentless pursuit of professional growth.



“It is exciting to see the career growth that I have accomplished,” Dickison said as he reflected on the CFO credentialing. “When you set time for your own development you can achieve greater things. For me, it is a great achievement, but it also speaks volume to the guys, the firefighters, that are out here working today. They support me and it is my duty to ensure that they have all the tools and resources to exceed where I am sitting today. I think that is the greatest legacy that I could leave.”



As Dickinson continues to serve, the knowledge, skills, and commitment recognized by this prestigious designation will undoubtedly benefit the PAFD and the Picatinny Arsenal servicemembers, employees, and family members, it protects for years to come.