86th IBCT (MTN) assumes command of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — The Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine held a transfer of authority ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command headquarters on Feb. 19, 2026.

During the ceremony, Task Force Saber, composed of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment from the Tennessee National Guard, transferred mission responsibility to Task Force Alpine, the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) from the Vermont National Guard.

Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, the commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, presided over the ceremony.

Tillis discussed the importance of this mission, congratulated Task Force Saber on a job well done, and tasked Task Force Alpine to keep pushing the mission forward. He said, “We have a very dynamic mission. Don’t settle for what we just did before. I want you guys to be innovative; think outside the box; and take it to the next level.”

The JMTG-U mission began in 2015 in Yavoriv, Ukraine and relocated to Grafenwoehr in 2022.

For the past decade, rotating National Guard units have trained the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the guidance of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, and the 7th Army Training Command. This mission is part of a larger, U.S.-led international effort critical to Ukraine’s battlefield success.

Under Task Force Saber’s leadership, JMTG-U executed leadership, staff, unmanned aircraft systems, platform, and specialty training events. Since relocating operations to Germany in 2022, the mission has trained more than 23,000 Ukrainian military personnel across 47 platforms and specialty events, conducting more than 235 iterations of instruction.

The JMTG-U Innovation Cell expanded collaboration with rotational and forward-stationed U.S. Army units to integrate lessons observed from partner forces into experimentation and training development. Throughout Task Force Saber’s rotation, the Innovation Cell trained approximately 70 U.S. and allied personnel on unmanned aircraft systems development and operations, supporting evolving programs of instruction and contributing to large-scale exercises such as Combined Resolve.

This marked the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s second JMTG-U rotation, having previously trained Ukrainian forces in Yavoriv in 2018.

“Task Force Saber demonstrated exceptional dedication, focus, and professionalism throughout this rotation,” said Col. Donny Hebel, the Task Force Saber commander. “I am proud of our Soldiers’ accomplishments over the past nine months and confident we are transferring a strong, disciplined, and adaptive mission to Task Force Alpine.”

Incoming commander, Col. Frank Tantillo, expressed appreciation for Task Force Saber’s leadership and professionalism.

"As Task Force Alpine assumes responsibility, we do so with humility — and with resolve," said Tantillo. "The 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) brings a culture built on toughness, adaptability, and teamwork. As the Army’s only true Mountain Brigade, we understand operating in demanding terrain, complex conditions, and uncertain environments. But more importantly, we understand that no mission of this magnitude succeeds alone."

The 86th IBCT (MTN), headquartered in Jericho, Vermont, is the 18th unit to lead the JMTG-U mission. The training's size, scale, and scope will continue to adjust based on the needs of partner nations to help Ukraine defend itself.