CTF-67 Hosts Fifth JEDI Symposium at NAS Sigonella

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe | U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schneider, commodore, Commander, Task Force 67, gives a post-flight debrief aboard a P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 “Fighting Marlins” during the Joint Exploration and Discussion of Initiatives Symposium at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Feb. 11, 2026. JEDI is a multinational operator symposium and subject matter expertise exchange, strengthening P-8A Poseidon aircraft interoperability with participating nations from U.S., U.K., Norway, Germany and Canada. CTF 67 supports Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, NATO, and Unified Commanders with expeditionary combat ready maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, enhancing regional stability through maritime domain awareness. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy - Commander, Task Force 67 (CTF-67) hosted the fifth iteration of the Joint Exploration and Discussion of Initiatives (JEDI) symposium at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Feb. 9-12, 2026. The symposium convened elite maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA) crews from the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, and Germany with the primary objective to synchronize the operations of the multi-national P-8A Poseidon fleet, effectively forging a single, cohesive force across the European theater.

The P-8A Poseidon is a premier multi-mission maritime aircraft, specializing in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. Its advanced sensor suite provides unparalleled maritime domain awareness, capable of monitoring vast stretches of the ocean for threats on and below the surface. Beyond its combat roles, the P-8A is a critical asset for search and rescue missions, underscoring its versatility in complex operational environments.

"Our NATO JEDI Symposium has become the gold standard for integrating the strategic capabilities of our P-8A partners amongst those that operate this advanced weapon system. This year, we moved beyond theory into warfighting reality,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schneider, commodore, CTF-67. “The highlight was our capstone flying event: a cross-decked mission crew where operators from the UK, Norway, Germany, and Canada manned the controls of a U.S. P-8A to track an Expendable Mobile ASW Training Target (EMATT). This evolution proves we are moving past mere interoperability toward true interchangeability. When we speak of five nations with common aircraft, we are really talking about five nations with interchangeable people."

Throughout the symposium, participants engaged in a series of classified and unclassified working groups to advance shared initiatives and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The event featured full-crew and multinational training flights, alongside integrated ground maintenance evolutions, providing a rare opportunity to test international interoperability and observe allied nations' crew compositions and procedures in real-time.

This JEDI iteration shattered previous benchmarks with a groundbreaking operational test. For the first time, a multinational P-8A crew, composed of members who had not previously met or trained together, were assembled and tasked with completing a complex, high-stakes mission on the same day of receiving their assignment. The crew's flawless execution and mission success marked a paradigm shift for NATO's MPRA community, demonstrating an unprecedented level of 'plug-and-play' interoperability and proving that allied forces can rapidly converge and deliver decisive effects.

"What we witnessed here was more than just cooperation, it was true integration," said Gp. Capt. Matthew D'Aubyn, Commander Air Wing, Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Force, Royal Air Force. "The success of the multinational crew proves our theory of distributed maritime operations and agile combat employment. We are building a force that is more lethal, flexible, and resilient because of the trust and shared expertise forged at events like JEDI. This is the future of coalition maritime warfare."

The rigorous operational schedule was balanced with events designed to solidify the professional and personal bonds between the allied partners, including an International Night, a formal Heritage Dinner, and engaged in some friendly athletic competition referred to as the “Poseidon Games” at the NAS Sigonella Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) fitness facility.

The symposium concluded with a final brief, cementing the week's progress and launching new lines of effort for the coming year. CTF-67's leadership and coordination with NAS Sigonella to host JEDI 5 reinforces its central role in advancing NATO's maritime strategy and security in the Mediterranean.

NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.

For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official