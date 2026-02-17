Patrick Henry K-8 School visits JBA for base tour

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | Students from Patrick Henry K-8 School interact with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Reza, 316th Security Support Squadron military working dog handler, during a base tour at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 10, 2026. These students were able to watch a MWD demonstration, visit the K9 kennels and ask questions to gain a better understanding of security forces in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

Fifth grade students from Patrick Henry K-8 School visit Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, for a community engagement base tour, Feb. 10, 2026.

Andrews hosts base tours for local civic organizations, schools and youth groups to educate members about the U.S. Air Force and Andrews’ missions. Out of 46 students who attended the tour, 45 of them had never been on a military installation before, in order to gain a better understanding of the military.

“There’s so many opportunities out there for our kiddos to really learn and grow, and this field trip connected to that,” said Courtney Angelo, Patrick Henry K-8 School 5th grade teacher. “I think it also bridges a gap in our community; it’s well known this is a military dense area, but if you’re not involved, you don’t actually know what that means.”

During this tour, students were able to visit the 316th Security Support Squadron military working dog flight and 316th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, meeting with Airmen assigned to each squadron and watching demonstrations from their craft.

“My favorite part about visiting the base was learning about EOD and controlling the robot and touching the gear,” said Grayson Patterson, Patrick Henry K-8 School student. “Hands-on helped me learn a lot more about it than just hearing about it."

The base tour program is run by the 316th Wing Public Affairs community engagement section, which seeks to build relationships with local, civic, and business organizations to foster trust and support.

“Base tours allow students to have an appreciation for their local heroes and strive to connect with them,” said Angelo.