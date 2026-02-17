(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patrick Henry K-8 School visits JBA for base tour

    Patrick Henry K-8 School visits JBA for base tour

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | Students from Patrick Henry K-8 School interact with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex...... read more read more

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    316th Wing

    Patrick Henry K-8 School visits JBA for base tour

    Fifth grade students from Patrick Henry K-8 School visit Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, for a community engagement base tour, Feb. 10, 2026.

    Andrews hosts base tours for local civic organizations, schools and youth groups to educate members about the U.S. Air Force and Andrews’ missions. Out of 46 students who attended the tour, 45 of them had never been on a military installation before, in order to gain a better understanding of the military.

    “There’s so many opportunities out there for our kiddos to really learn and grow, and this field trip connected to that,” said Courtney Angelo, Patrick Henry K-8 School 5th grade teacher. “I think it also bridges a gap in our community; it’s well known this is a military dense area, but if you’re not involved, you don’t actually know what that means.”

    During this tour, students were able to visit the 316th Security Support Squadron military working dog flight and 316th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight, meeting with Airmen assigned to each squadron and watching demonstrations from their craft.

    “My favorite part about visiting the base was learning about EOD and controlling the robot and touching the gear,” said Grayson Patterson, Patrick Henry K-8 School student. “Hands-on helped me learn a lot more about it than just hearing about it."

    The base tour program is run by the 316th Wing Public Affairs community engagement section, which seeks to build relationships with local, civic, and business organizations to foster trust and support.

    “Base tours allow students to have an appreciation for their local heroes and strive to connect with them,” said Angelo.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 13:44
    Story ID: 558315
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrick Henry K-8 School visits JBA for base tour, by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Patrick Henry K-8 School visits JBA for base tour
    Patrick Henry K-8 School visits JBA for base tour
    Patrick Henry K-8 School visits JBA for base tour
    Patrick Henry K-8 School visits JBA for base tour
    Patrick Henry K-8 School visits JBA for base tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version