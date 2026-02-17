Barksdale Medical Group Earns High Praise for Readiness Training and Innovation

Photo By Michelle Stewart | Senior Airmen Ethan Newman and Raeven Anthony perform a function check during a readiness training evolution, Oct. 2, 2025, at Barksdale Military Treatment Facility, LA. The readiness training event included the Tactical Combat Casualty Care platform, MEDIC-X program, and the Bioenvironmental Radiation program and enabled the Airmen to hone skills in their respective roles. see less | View Image Page

The Barksdale Medical Group recently hosted the Director of Defense Health Network Central, who commended the team for their exceptional readiness training, innovative Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) platform, MEDIC-X program, and cutting-edge Bioenvironmental Radiation Programs.

These glowing remarks highlight Barksdale’s commitment to enhancing operational readiness and ensuring the safety of its personnel.

Raising the Bar in Readiness Training

Barksdale Medical Group’s readiness training program stands out for its comprehensive approach and advanced platforms.

“At Barksdale, we provide a full range of readiness training expected of a medical treatment facility, but we also offer advanced platforms that elevate operational capability,” said Tech. Sgt. Garrett Vanmeveren, Education and Training Department flight chief.

The group’s training includes Basic Life Support and CPR certification through the American Red Cross, as well as the MEDIC-X platform, which reinforces core clinical competencies for multi-capable Airmen. Additionally, the hospital is organized into Home Station Medical Response and disaster preparedness training teams, ensuring a coordinated response capability during emergencies.

Where Barksdale truly excels is in itsTactical Combat Casualty Care platform, which provides specialized training tailored to combat scenarios:

TCCC Tier 1 Instructor Courses: These courses, staffed by experts from the Medical Group and Explosive Ordnance Disposal, enable units across the wing to generate and sustain their own Tier 1 capability.

These courses, staffed by experts from the Medical Group and Explosive Ordnance Disposal, enable units across the wing to generate and sustain their own Tier 1 capability. TCCC Tier 2 Training: Designed for non-medical personnel, this training equips Airmen in administrative and logistics roles to deliver lifesaving care in operational environments.

Designed for non-medical personnel, this training equips Airmen in administrative and logistics roles to deliver lifesaving care in operational environments. TCCC Tier 3 Training:Barksdale is the only installation within Air Force Global Strike Command currently offering Tier 3 training. Minot AFB’s program is scheduled to come online later this year. This advanced platform provides high-fidelity trauma training, simulating complex, real-world scenarios to enhance medical readiness.

“To further enhance training, we incorporate immersive virtual reality scenarios through the SimX Valor platform, allowing Airmen to train in realistic, stress-based environments that replicate deployed conditions without exposing them to harm,” Vanmeveren said. “These programs ensure we not only meet readiness requirements but actively prepares Airmen to excel in high-risk, real-world operational settings.”

The People Behind the Success

Vanmeveren attributes the success of the training program to the dedication and expertise of the instructors.

“Our instructors bring a genuine passion for teaching and take ownership of the outcomes for every class they lead,” he said. “They enrich the classroom experience with real-world insights while staying aligned with established training standards.”

Motivation is another key factor. “Our instructors go above and beyond to ensure participants not only understand the material but also feel confident applying it in real-world scenarios,” Vanmeveren added. “The exceptional quality of our training reflects the commitment, passion, and professionalism of our team.”

Advancing Bioenvironmental Radiation Readiness

Barksdale’sBioenvironmental Radiation Program is another area of excellence, ensuring readiness and interoperability in responding to radiological and nuclear incidents.

“The program focuses on using advanced radiation meters and probes that are widely recognized by key response agencies, such as the Department of Energy and the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team,” said Master Sgt. Thomas Thompson, Bioenvironmental Engineering flight chief.

“While the military is testing a new mission-specific meter, Barksdale has proactively adopted reliable tools to bridge the gap and maintain operational capability. “This approach not only ensures the team is prepared for any radiological or nuclear event but also enhances their ability to seamlessly integrate with other responding forces,” Thompson said.

Ensuring Safety and Precision

Barksdale’s Radiation Program is unique in its ability to fine-tune and calibrate radiation detection tools to meet specific needs.

“This ensures our equipment provides the most accurate readings possible,” Thompson explained. “In fact, Barksdale will soon be the only base-level team in the Air Force able to do this, aside from a specialized lab in Ohio.”

The team has invested in certified radioactive sources, calibration stands, and hands-on training for technicians. By collaborating with the Radiation Calibration Lab and adopting their training protocols, Barksdale is positioned to achieve accreditation as a certified lab through the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation. “This capability allows us to provide precise data that helps medical and safety teams keep everyone on base safe and healthy,” Thompson said. “It also enables commanders to make informed decisions, ensuring the base is always ready to respond to any situation.”

Sharing Best Practices

Barksdale Medical Group’s success is built on creativity, innovation, and a focus on meaningful training.

“One of the most valuable lessons we’ve learned is the importance of being creative and intentional in training design,” Vanmeveren said. “Training is far more effective when it’s engaging, hands-on, and centered around realistic scenarios.”

The group has also leveraged tools like artificial intelligence to quickly generate new scenarios and problem sets, keeping training relevant without adding unnecessary workload.

“Environment matters too,” Vanmeveren added. “Even a simple change of scenery can help Airmen mentally shift into a training mindset, making the experience more meaningful.” Finally, the group emphasizes the importance of involving motivated and invested instructors. When training is meaningful, enjoyable, and recognized, people want to be part of it,” Vanmeveren said. “This creates a positive cycle where motivated instructors inspire engaged students, and the program continues to grow.”

A Model for Excellence

The Director of Defense Health Network Central’s visit highlighted Barksdale Medical Group’s commitment to innovation, readiness, and excellence. Through programs like TCCC, MEDIC-X, and the Bioenvironmental Radiation Program, Barksdale is setting the standard for medical training and operational preparedness.

“Our goal is to ensure every Airman is ready to perform in high-risk, real-world scenarios,” Vanmeveren said. “At Barksdale, we’re not just meeting readiness requirements—we’re exceeding them.”