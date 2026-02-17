Smart Grades, Sweet Rewards: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Rewards Military Scholars

Photo By Teonja Tatum | Military kids worldwide can cash in on their grades with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade Program in its 26th year of highlighting academic excellence. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military kids worldwide can cash in on their grades with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade Program (https://flic.kr/p/2rXb9uy) in its 26th year of highlighting academic excellence (https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/home-v3/community/you-made-the-grade/).

Young scholars in grades first through 12th, including students in specialized programs, can present their report cards to their local PX or BX customer service associate to receive exclusive discounts, prizes and savings.

Students in specialized programs can print this downloadable form (https://www.aafes.com/Images/AboutExchange/YouMadetheGrade/downloadform.pdf) and have it completed by their school’s official each grading period in place of a traditional report card.

“Military students have an unconventional educational experience due to the needs of their parent’s service,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The You Made the Grade program has successfully highlighted and rewarded our Nation’s youngest heroes’ sacrifices and accomplishments for a quarter century.”

Students with straight A’s will receive a $20 Exchange gift card while students with a B average will receive a $10 Exchange gift card.

In addition to an Exchange gift card, students will also receive an Exchange coupon sheet with offers including:

A free small fountain, frozen drink or bubbler beverage.

A free kid’s meal at a participating Exchange restaurant.

A free combo meal at a participating Exchange restaurant.

A free kid’s hair service or $15 off hair service at The Barber Shop or Hair Studios.

10% off any pair of headphones (excluding Apple and Beats).

10% off apparel and footwear.

A $5 coupon at Exchange mall concessions or kiosks.

Participating students can also enter the biannual You Made the Grade worldwide sweepstakes for a chance to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. The spring 2026 drawing will take place in June.

To enter the drawing, students or parents can complete the form on the back of the gift card and mail it to: You Made the Grade PO Box 227398 Dallas, TX 75222-7398

