DEVCOM recognizes newest 'Agents of Transformation' at mentorship program graduation

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A new generation of leaders is emerging from the Army's science and technology ranks. Scientists, engineers, and business professionals at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) recently celebrated the completion of the command's inaugural mentorship program, an initiative designed to transform technical and business experts into 'agents of transformation' for the Army.



Following the strategic direction of Transformation and Training Command, DEVCOM continues to explore ways to transform its approach to civilian talent management and leader development.



“In the face of uncertainty, you made a choice…to become anagent of transformation,” said Brig. Gen. Robert Born, DEVCOM commanding general. “Mentors, you chose to invest your wisdom to shape another's career. Mentees, you chose to be open to change and growth.And you all made a choice to directly contribute to the long-term readiness of DEVCOM and our Army.”



The DEVCOM Mentorship Program paired mentors and mentees from across the Army’s premier organization for science and technology research, development and engineering. It guided participants through a comprehensive curriculum crafted to build essential leadership skills and competencies to the benefit of both the mentors and mentees.



“What sets this program apart from traditional mentor/mentee programs is that we didn’t just pair a more senior employee with an employee at the beginning of their career, send them off on their own and hope they could make a professional relationship happen,” explained Dr. Elizabeth Groover, DEVCOM’s lead for organizational development and learning.



“We purposely created an interactive curriculum for the mentors and mentees that would foster opportunities for dialogue and relationship building,” she said.



Over the course of nine months, mentors and mentees completed classes in the Clifton Strengths Finders, influential leadership, assertive communication, owning your career, Army 101, strategic messaging, leading with awareness and building trust, and personal branding.



“Our goal is to create a pipeline of capable, engaged leaders who embody our Command values and are equipped with the skills necessary to navigate challenges and drive organizational success,” Groover said.



Overall feedback from the first cohort of participants was positive, and they remarked on the impact of the program during what turned out to be a turbulent year for federal civilians.



“I initially joined [the Mentorship Program] because I wanted to learn from a senior leader's strategic perspective and gain insights that you don't typically get in day-to-day work or formal training,” said Nicole Umberger, a security manager with DEVCOM’s Chemical Biological Center.



“The most impactful part was having the mentorship in place when our organization began facing unexpected hurdles,” Umberger explained. “Suddenly, the nature of my work changed, and I needed to adapt and take on new responsibilities to fill the gaps. Having a trusted mentor to provide guidance through that uncertainty was critical.



“It drove home the lesson that growth doesn’t pause just because opportunity looks different. It taught me to see a chaotic situation as a chance to step up, rather than a reason to stand still.”



Umberger’s mentor, Matt Shue, the deputy director for research and operations at DEVCOM CBC, also highlighted the power of participating in the Mentorship Program while navigating unexpected circumstances.



“There were a ton of great lessons throughout the program that spanned self-discovery, emphasis on professional development, to how the Army works,” Shue said. “However, 2025 was a really challenging year for all, and it included an extended government shutdown, so, the most impactful part for me was seeing leadership qualities in action – like flexibility, adaptability, resilience – across the program and how the mentees responded to these unusual challenges and circumstances.



“It was great to be able to talk through these things in a mentor/mentee relationship, and discuss them in larger groups during the formal program sessions.”



The DEVCOM Mentoring Program is the first of three steps comprising the command’s leadership development model, guiding participants from the role of mentee to intentional leader and ultimately a distinguished leader.



“This ceremony may mark the end of your formal involvement in this program, but it is the beginning of the next phase of your leadership journey,” Born said. “Soon, it will be your turn to become the mentor. Look for that junior employee at the start of their career and pay it forward. That is how we sustain our culture of excellence.”

