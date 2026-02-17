HSAAP wins Army’s Best Small Installation Antiterrorism Award

Courtesy Photo | The Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee, conducted large scale and antiterrorism exercises in April 2025 with outside agencies including the Kingsport Police Department, Kingsport Fire Department, Kingsport Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Kingsport Special Weapons and Tactics, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and local emergency management directors. (Submitted photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee, conducted large scale and...... read more read more

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant was recognized by the Department of the Army with the Best Small Installation Antiterrorism (AT) Program Award.

HSAAP is a government‑owned, contractor‑operated installation whose current operating contractor is BAE Systems. HSAAP, one of 17 subordinates of the Joint Munitions Command, provides high‑quality explosives to meet the current and future requirements of the U.S. Department of War, allied partners and commercial customers in a modern, safe, secure, economical and environmentally compliant manner.

HSAAP earned consistent praise for its antiterrorism and force protection program during Army Materiel Command’s triennial higher headquarters assessments and year‑round inspections. The program is recognized for its focus on protecting personnel, facilities and critical infrastructure through multiplatform efforts designed to heighten workforce awareness, preparedness and the ability to respond to acts of terrorism.

“Our team takes protection seriously because our mission demands it,” said Lt. Col. J. Mike Paul, HSAAP’s commander. “Every Soldier, civilian and contractor on this installation plays a role in keeping Holston safe, and this award reflects that shared commitment.”

HSAAP’s antiterrorism program was also commended for meticulous planning and close synchronization with its tenants. HSAAP’s approach deters, detects, defends and protects against the evolving threats posed by foreign and domestic terrorist or extremist groups, while emphasizing innovative training to strengthen its defenses in a rapidly changing environment.

During the 2025 AMC Force Protection Assessment of the installation, evaluators described HSAAP’s program as robust and synchronized, citing what they called the “best government–contractor relationship seen at any AMC GOCO installation (The GOCO that works).” Members of the AMC Force Protection Team also praised the plant’s strong “hard target” security posture.

Several best practices were identified across mission areas: · AT: HSAAP was highlighted in AT for seamless operational communication that enables consistent information sharing, integrated training, real‑time intelligence support and coordinated engagement among mission partners.

· InT: For insider threats, HSAAP was recognized for fully implementing regulatory requirements and demonstrating strong case management, intelligence integration and coordination across contractors, intelligence and DOW lines of operation and execution.

· OPSEC: HSAAP was also recognized for the best practice in operations security, as the plant’s OPSEC program has combined with that of BAE Systems, in a way that ensures buy‑in from all stakeholders.

“Our goal is to stay ahead of emerging threats, not react to them,” Paul said. “That means integrating intelligence, training and technology so our people have every advantage when it comes to protecting HSAAP.

“This recognition is not the finish line,” he added. “It’s a reminder that our mission is critical and our people are prepared. We will continue to strengthen our defenses and ensure Holston remains one of the safest installations in the Army.”