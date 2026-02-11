The Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee, conducted large scale and antiterrorism exercises in April 2025 with outside agencies including the Kingsport Police Department, Kingsport Fire Department, Kingsport Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Kingsport Special Weapons and Tactics, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and local emergency management directors. (Submitted photo)
HSAAP wins Army’s Best Small Installation Antiterrorism Award
