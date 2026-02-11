(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Joint Munitions Command

    The Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee, conducted large scale and antiterrorism exercises in April 2025 with outside agencies including the Kingsport Police Department, Kingsport Fire Department, Kingsport Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Kingsport Special Weapons and Tactics, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and local emergency management directors. (Submitted photo)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 08:40
    Photo ID: 9523649
    VIRIN: 260217-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 146.38 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSAAP wins Army’s Best Small Installation Antiterrorism Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

