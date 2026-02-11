A Warm Face in a Cold Place, puppy finds a home amongst Soldiers

Photo By Sgt. Dakota Bradford | Chico, a dog cared for by U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Multinational Battlegroup Poland, lays at the entrance to the gym at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 15, 2026. Chico visited the gym and joined Soldiers during daily routines, providing a familiar presence for troops assigned to the NATO Multinational Battlegroup Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Dakota Bradford | Chico, a dog cared for by U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry...... read more read more

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland — Chico has become a familiar part of daily life at BPTA. Soldiers say he has been a steady presence here since 2018. Over the years, Soldiers have helped keep Chico healthy and comfortable, and he has become a constant, familiar face across the base.

Most mornings, he is already outside when Soldiers step out for formation, calmly watching the routine unfold. When the unit moves to physical training, Chico often tags along, turning an ordinary run into something that feels lighter and more connected.

“After the field or the motor pool, it’s always nice to come back and see him,” said U.S. Army Spc. Kian Limone, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment. “He’s a huge morale boost. And when he runs PT with us, it’s great to see.”

Limone said Chico’s value is simple. He brings comfort in a place far from home and adds a sense of normal to the day.

“We are all away from their families and pets back home,” Limone said. “Having Chico here is just a nice reminder of home. He’s funny, he’s silly, and he makes the day better.”

Soldiers say Chico seems to know the schedule. He is often near morning formation, then later shows up along common routes between the barracks, the gym and the dining facility. Limone said he sees Chico almost every day.

Limone added that Chico’s temperament is part of what makes him so easy to be around.

“The only thing I’ve really seen him bark at is passing cars when they are driving way too fast,” Limone said. “Other than that, he’s just chill.”

For many Soldiers, Chico is especially associated with the gym. U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Max Mody, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, said Chico’s consistent presence adds energy to everyday routines.

“Every time I go to the gym, he’s usually there,” Mody said. “Guys will pet him in between sets. It keeps morale high.”

Mody said Chico’s presence makes the environment feel more like a community and less like a checklist of tasks.

“It’s motivating,” Mody said. “It’s hard not to smile when he’s around.”

U.S. Army Capt. Marisol Sandalo, a medical provider at BPTA, said Chico’s health and comfort are treated as a shared responsibility, and she recently covered his veterinary care to ensure he stays healthy.

“I paid for Chico’s vet bill this cycle,” Sandalo said. “Chico’s favorite food is chicken, and he never misses a chance to perk up at the smell of it. He loves to play tag, and somehow he can turn even a simple water bottle into his favorite toy.”

On the ground, Soldiers said Chico is looked after daily, with people ensuring he has what he needs as part of the regular rhythm near the barracks.

“He has a little doghouse outside,” Limone said. “He has his blanket and his spot, and people look out for him.”

Chico’s impact is not complicated. He shows up, he is friendly, and he has a way of pulling attention toward the good moments. Soldiers take a tactical pause to pet him, laugh when he picks up a water bottle, and smile when they see that familiar face waiting at the end of a long day.

For the Soldiers who see him day after day, Chico has become part of what makes life at BPTA feel livable.

“BPTA is Chico’s home,” Capt. Marisol Sandalo said. “It’s the place where he feels safe, loved and truly part of the community.”

Mody said that is what Chico represents for many Soldiers here: a steady, positive presence that makes the day better.

“It’s just good for Soldiers here,” Limone said. “Seeing Chico helps us.”