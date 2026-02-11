Chico at the gym BPTA Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chico, a dog cared for by U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Multinational Battlegroup Poland, lays at the entrance to the gym at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 15, 2026. Chico visited the gym and joined Soldiers during daily routines, providing a familiar presence for troops assigned to the NATO Multinational Battlegroup Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)