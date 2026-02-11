(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chico at the gym BPTA Poland

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chico at the gym BPTA Poland

    POLAND

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chico, a dog cared for by U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Multinational Battlegroup Poland, lays at the entrance to the gym at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 15, 2026. Chico visited the gym and joined Soldiers during daily routines, providing a familiar presence for troops assigned to the NATO Multinational Battlegroup Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 09:02
    Photo ID: 9523293
    VIRIN: 260215-A-GB622-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chico at the gym BPTA Poland, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Warm Face in a Cold Place, puppy finds a home amongst Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    Chico
    3-8CAV
    BPTA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery