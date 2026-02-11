First At-Sea Worship Service Held Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyrell K. Morris

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 1, 2026)—Sailors came together in the ship’s chapel for the first at-sea worship service aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Feb. 1, 2026. With more than 100 Sailors and civilians attending the morning and evening services combined, the services were standing-room-only.

Lt. Joel Almeida, one of the ship’s chaplains who led the service, said he is grateful for the overwhelming attendance.

“I personally wasn’t expecting them to be packed at that level,” said Ameida. “It was a blessing to see so many come together to worship.”

The service was-coordinated by the Sailors assigned to John F. Kennedy’s Command Religious Ministry Department (CRMD), who worked diligently to ensure a seamless experience. Command Chaplain Cmdr. Stephen Griffin, the Command Chaplain, praised his team for their efforts.

“CRMD is truly a group of highly qualified professionals,” said Griffin. “We all trust each other to perform at a high level.”

For Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jezka Fitch, the service was personally meaningful.

“I most looked forward to the deep peace that service introduces, which is needed for a fresh reset to the start of the week,” said Fitch. “The sermon had details necessary to bring Scripture to life in a real-world context and application to today's world.”

The first worship service underway symbolizes not only a new chapter for the ship, but also a commitment to fostering spiritual support that can increase resiliency and crew morale. Looking ahead, Almeida hopes that future services will continue to foster a sense of community and spiritual growth among the crew.

Services are offered on board John F. Kennedy every Sunday in the ship’s chapel in-port and at-sea.

John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at HII NNS division in Newport News, Virginia.