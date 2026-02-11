(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Woodstock-Based 'Honeybadgers' Named Illinois Army National Guard's Top Recruiting Company for Third Straight Year

    Woodstock-Based ‘Honeybadgers’ Named Illinois Army National Guard’s Top Recruiting Company for Third Straight Year

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Madison Wells | The Woodstock-based H Company “Honeybadgers” celebrate their “three-peat” as...... read more read more

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Story by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Woodstock-Based ‘Honeybadgers’ Named Illinois Army National Guard’s Top Recruiting Company for Third Straight Year

    The Woodstock, Ill.-based H Company "Honeybadgers" of the Illinois Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion were named the Company of the Year for the third consecutive year at the battalion's annual awards banquet in Springfield on Jan. 31. The company distinguished itself by enlisting 204 Soldiers in the last fiscal year and fostering a culture of excellence that led to a near sweep of the battalion's major awards. The "Honeybadgers" took home six of the eight top individual awards for the battalion, a testament to their collective success. The awards included:

    • Recruiting and Retention NCO of the Year:Staff Sgt.Francisco Orozco
    • First Sergeant of the Year:1st Sgt.Matthew Serowka
    • Team Leader of the Year:Sgt.1st Class Chad Wille
    • Rookie of the Year:Staff Sgt.Nathaniel Ramos
    • Readiness NCO of the Year:Sgt.1st Class Benjamin Booher

    First Sgt. Matthew Serowka, the company's senior enlisted leader, attributes the unit's sustained success to its unique culture. “I strictly do culture,” Serowka said.“I believe in empowering them – getting them fully hyped, fully energized.” This family-oriented environment is echoed by the Soldiers in the unit. "It is very family oriented," said last year’s "Rookie of the Year" Staff Sgt. Chanc McEstes."We'll text each other on the side or hang out and play video games together." This strong sense of team and mutual support is what motivates the "Honeybadgers" to excel. "When everyone has a common goal, individual success is for the team," said Sgt.1st Class Chad Wille, the "Team Leader of the Year." About the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion: The Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion is responsible for recruiting and retaining qualified individuals to serve in the Illinois Army National Guard. Its members are dedicated to ensuring the strength and readiness of the force to meet state and federal missions.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026
    Story ID: 558176
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woodstock-Based ‘Honeybadgers’ Named Illinois Army National Guard’s Top Recruiting Company for Third Straight Year, by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Woodstock-Based ‘Honeybadgers’ Named Illinois Army National Guard’s Top Recruiting Company for Third Straight Year

    TAGS

    Recruiting & Retention
    National Guard
    Army
    Illinois
    Company of the Year

