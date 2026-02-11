Woodstock-Based ‘Honeybadgers’ Named Illinois Army National Guard’s Top Recruiting Company for Third Straight Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Woodstock-based H Company “Honeybadgers” celebrate their “three-peat” as the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s “Company of the Year” during the battalion’s annual awards banquet, Jan. 31, in Springfield. (u.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion)