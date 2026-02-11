(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Woodstock-Based ‘Honeybadgers’ Named Illinois Army National Guard’s Top Recruiting Company for Third Straight Year

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Woodstock-based H Company “Honeybadgers” celebrate their “three-peat” as the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s “Company of the Year” during the battalion’s annual awards banquet, Jan. 31, in Springfield. (u.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 09:20
    Photo ID: 9522317
    VIRIN: 260131-A-NV629-1387
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Woodstock-Based ‘Honeybadgers’ Named Illinois Army National Guard’s Top Recruiting Company for Third Straight Year, by SSG Madison Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiting & Retention
    National Guard
    Army
    Illinois
    Company of the Year

