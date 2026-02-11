Staff Sgt. Francisco Orozco Named Illinois’ Top Army National Guard Recruiter for Second Year, Earns National Recognition

Staff Sgt. Francisco Orozco, a recruiter based in Schaumburg, has been named the Illinois Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year for the second consecutive year. The announcement was made at the annual Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion Awards Banquet in Springfield on Jan. 31. In addition to this statewide honor, Orozco was also named to the prestigious National Guard Bureau Director's 54. The Director's 54 award honors the top Army National Guard recruiter from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and three U.S. territories. Orozco earned this distinction by enlisting 40 new soldiers in fiscal year 2025. Orozco's journey to becoming a top recruiter is one of perseverance.In 2016, he was initially disqualified from enlisting due to being overweight and having a neck tattoo. However, with the mentorship of his then-recruiter, Matthew Serowka, Orozco dedicated himself to meeting the standards. Over the course of a year, he lost 60 pounds and underwent laser treatments to remove the tattoo, successfully enlisting in 2017. Today, 1st Sgt.Serowka is Orozco's company first sergeant in the award-winning H Company "Honeybadgers." Reflecting on his journey and success, Orozco sees his role as an opportunity to help others transform their lives. "I feel like I'm paying it forward," Orozco said."The Illinois Army National Guard definitely changed my life, for the better." In addition to his top honors, Orozco also received the Master Sergeant Paul McDade Award and the Minuteman Club award during the ceremony. About the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion: The Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion is responsible for recruiting and retaining qualified individuals to serve in the Illinois Army National Guard. Its members are dedicated to ensuring the strength and readiness of the force to meet state and federal missions.