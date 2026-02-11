(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Francisco Orozco Named Illinois’ Top Army National Guard Recruiter for Second Year, Earns National Recognition

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Staff Sgt. Francisco Orozco Named Illinois’ Top Army National Guard Recruiter for Second Year, Earns National Recognition

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, presents Staff Sgt. Francisco Orozco with the Army National Guard Director’s 54 Award during the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s Military Ball and Awards Ceremony on Jan. 31 in Springfield. Orozco was named the Illinois Army National Guard’s top recruiter for the second year in a row. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 08:35
    Photo ID: 9522312
    VIRIN: 260131-A-NV629-5975
    Resolution: 1981x2048
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Francisco Orozco Named Illinois’ Top Army National Guard Recruiter for Second Year, Earns National Recognition, by SSG Madison Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Staff Sgt. Francisco Orozco Named Illinois’ Top Army National Guard Recruiter for Second Year, Earns National Recognition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiter of the Year
    recruiting
    National Guard
    Army
    Illinois

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery