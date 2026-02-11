Staff Sgt. Francisco Orozco Named Illinois’ Top Army National Guard Recruiter for Second Year, Earns National Recognition

Maj. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, presents Staff Sgt. Francisco Orozco with the Army National Guard Director’s 54 Award during the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion’s Military Ball and Awards Ceremony on Jan. 31 in Springfield. Orozco was named the Illinois Army National Guard’s top recruiter for the second year in a row. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Wells, Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion)
Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 08:35
Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
Hometown:
|SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, US
Hometown:
|WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS, US
