USINDOPACOM Commander visits Nepal

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), visited Nepal on Feb. 13-14, 2026, to advance the nearly 79-year U.S.-Nepal partnership and support Nepal’s path to self-reliance in disaster preparedness and peacekeeping excellence.



The visit highlighted Nepal’s leadership in promoting regional stability, disaster preparedness, and peacekeeping.U.S.-Nepal cooperation in these areas benefit Nepali and American citizens throughout the region and through global peacekeeping efforts.



Paparo met with Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma and Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Army Staff of Nepal, to discuss disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance, and Nepal’s significant contributions to peacekeeping operations.



At the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre in Panchkhal, Paparo engaged with Nepali peacekeeping professionals and discussed pre-deployment training.The Centre prepares troops for United Nations peacekeeping missions and supports multinational peace operations.



As part of the visit, the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS) and their director, Suzanne P. Vares-Lum, hosted an alumni event for Nepali graduates of APCSS programs. APCSS alumni exchanged ideas, strengthened professional networks, and explored collaborative solutions to regional security challenges.



INDOPACOM works closely with Nepal to strengthen disaster response capabilities through joint exercises, technical assistance, and the provision of non-combat equipment, including helicopters, vehicles, and communication systems. Additional U.S. training and logistical support bolster the ability of Nepal’s security forces to conduct peacekeeping and humanitarian operations. These efforts align with the broader goal of enhancing Nepal’s self-reliance, regional resilience and preparedness.



