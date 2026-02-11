Marine Forces Korea Sergeant Major Awarded Republic of Korea Prime Minister Commendation

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader of Marine Forces Korea, stands at attention as his citation is read during his award ceremony at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Headquarters at Camp Baran, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026. The commendation highlights significant efforts supporting regional stability, alliance readiness and combined operational effectiveness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell) see less | View Image Page

ROK Marine Corps Headquarters, Baran, South Korea — In a ceremony reflecting the strength of the ROK–U.S. alliance, a senior U.S. Marine enlisted leader received one of the Republic of Korea government’s highest honors for his sustained contributions to combined readiness and cooperation on the Korean Peninsula.

Sgt. Maj. Ismael G. Bamba, command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, received the Prime Minister’s Commendation during a ceremony at ROK Marine Corps Headquarters Feb. 4, 2026. The award was presented by Republic of Korea Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ju Il-Suk, Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, in recognition of Sgt. Maj. Bamba’s leadership and continued efforts to strengthen trust, coordination and operational partnership between the two Marine Corps.

The Prime Minister’s Commendation honors individuals whose service supports national security and the public good. It is rarely awarded to foreign military personnel, underscoring the significance of the recognition.

Sgt. Maj. Bamba enlisted in 1999 and has led Marines in infantry, aviation and logistics units across the Indo Pacific and Middle East. His operational experience includes deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and service with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. Over the course of his career he has served as an infantry platoon sergeant, scout sniper platoon sergeant, battalion gunner and regimental sergeant major.

He has also contributed at the institutional level as a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Officer Training Command Newport, where he helped shape and mentor future Marine leaders. Prior to reporting to Korea he served as regimental sergeant major for 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division.

Now serving in Korea, Sgt. Maj. Bamba draws on that experience to support a combined force where readiness, accountability and strong relationships are essential.

“Receiving the Republic of Korea Prime Minister’s Commendation is a true honor and it reflects the hard work of the Marines, Sailors and civilians of Marine Corps Forces Korea I serve with and the strong partnership we share with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps,” Sgt. Maj. Bamba said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside our ROK Marine Corps counterparts whose professionalism and teamwork have strengthened our mission and deepened my appreciation for collaboration and mutual respect.” Master Sgt. Jonathon Campos, operations chief with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, first met Sgt. Maj. Bamba when Campos was a staff sergeant and Bamba was serving as first sergeant for 3rd Battalion 3rd Marines.

“Having worked alongside him for years I am not surprised to see him recognized by the ROK Marine Corps,” Master Sgt. Campos said. “He has consistently put Marines first and his deliberate investment in our ROK Marine Corps partners to strengthen the operational bond between our two Corps reflects exactly who he is as a leader.” Foreign decorations of this level highlight the trust built between the two Marine Corps through years of training, exercises and operational coordination.

“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that the Prime Minister’s Commendation is rarely awarded to foreign military personnel,” said Sgt. Maj. Jung Hoon Song, sergeant major of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. “This distinction reflects the high regard of the Government of the Republic of Korea for the MFK sergeant major’s contributions to strengthening ROK–U.S. combined camaraderie, building mutual trust and enhancing cooperation between the two Marine Corps.”

The relationship between the two senior enlisted leaders has continued to grow through regular engagement, including a recent visit to the United States during which Sgt. Maj. Jung observed training at 1st Marine Division, School of Infantry West and Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. These exchanges demonstrate a shared commitment to preparing Marines to operate together in a combined fight.

U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea serves as the Marine Corps’ service component to United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command, advising commanders on the employment of Marine forces in defense of the Republic of Korea and strengthening the enduring ROK–U.S. alliance.