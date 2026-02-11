DLA Troop Support, USTRANSCOM partnership unlocks joint logistics dominance in Turbo Fusion 2026

PHILADELPHIA –In a demonstration of joint force capability, the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support has partnered with U.S. Transportation Command and DLA-Transportation Command to execute Turbo Fusion 2026, a complex, multi-modal operation designed to leverage technology and test systems and procedures through multiple simultaneous transportation operations.



“Our number one priority is Warfighter readiness and Turbo Fusion is one of the ways we deliver on that promise,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Sean Kelly, DLA Troop Support commanding general. “We will meet the challenges of a globally contested environment, and this exercise directly supports our strategic priorities to ‘Set the Globe’ and ‘Set Supply Chains.’ At Troop Support, we share the military’s responsibility to ensure our people and systems are ready to support combat operations.”



The bi-coastal exercise includes simultaneous train, freight and vessel activities originating in the United States. Following the activation of the recently purchased Ready Reserve Force vessel the Cape Starr, the exercise now focuses on leveraging technology to provide real-time tracking of cargo across multiple modes of transportation, including a co-shipment of DLA Troop Support provided sustainment alongside Army Prepositioned Stock on the same vessel.



“Turbo Fusion is a clear signal that we are continuously transforming our military to remain the strongest and most lethal force in the world,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jered Helwig, deputy commander of USTRANSCOM. “We are establishing deterrence by proving we can defend the homeland and project power across the globe, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies. Our collaboration with DLA Troop Support is fundamental, synchronizing strategic lift with the critical sustainment our Warfighters need to compete and win.”



By managing the end-to-end multimodal moves and experimenting with multiple forms of in-transit visibility data, the joint team bridges the gap between the military’s kill chains and its supply chains. This "Sensor-Shooter-Sustainer-Supplier" framework treats data as the most decisive commodity, aiming to generate actionable, real-time insights that provide a critical advantage. The operation is a live-fire test of the military’s logistic network resilience and ability to maintain a continuous flow of materiel to the precise points of need.



“In modern warfare, logistics wins wars when data leads the fight, and the old model of ‘just-in-time’ is not on time in a contested environment,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Timothy Griffin, the DLA Troop Support Subsistence supply chain director. “By loading six shipping containers of Meals Ready to Eat onto the same vessel as heavy equipment, we are proving that our distribution networks are resilient and that precise requirements drive readiness. Behind every Warfighter is a logistics plan, and our job is to ensure that plan is executed flawlessly so they never have to doubt that their next meal is on the way.”



For Turbo Fusion, DLA Troop Support is shipping a diverse and critical array of supplies, like 20-foot shipping containers of construction material and crucial medical supplies. This variety of cargo is an example of the flexibility the logistics enterprise provides, which can support every facet of an operation, from building a forward base to treating the wounded. The movement of this cargo from three separate facilities is a testament to the detailed coordination managed by DLA Distribution, which is the Department of War’s joint storage and distribution provider, delivering support to America's military and other federal agencies.



“We can’t be lethal without logistics, and that starts with the foundational elements we provide,” explained U.S. Army Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki, DLA Troop Support Construction and Equipment supply chain director. “Synchronizing the movement of vital construction materials with our USTRANSCOM partners requires a level of collaboration that embodies the warrior ethos. Our standards are high and uncompromising because we understand that our ability to work as a unified team is what allows the joint force to establish and sustain operations. This partnership ensures our Warfighters have what they need to fight and win our nation’s wars.”



“Readiness in a contested environment means being prepared in all phases of an operation,” said U.S. Army Col. Chad Handley, director of DLA Troop Support’s Medical supply chain. “Supplying critical items to the combatant command is a core component of the ‘Warfighter Always’ mentality we take pride in.”



Ultimately, Turbo Fusion 2026 is an investment in readiness and modernization that showcases U.S. forces are prepared to defend and project national interests across the full spectrum of competition. The logistics enterprise underpins this strength is more integrated, agile and technologically advanced than ever before. Turbo Fusion validates that USTRANSCOM and DLA Troop Support can synchronize strategic lift requirements, improve efficiencies and deliver decisive results.

