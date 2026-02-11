AMCOM town hall addresses workforce climate, Army restructuring and future capabilities

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM), and Don Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, discuss the workforce climate during the command's quarterly town hall in the Sparkman Center on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., on Feb. 10. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command leaders discussed workforce climate, Army restructuring and the future of aviation and missile capabilities during AMCOM’s quarterly town hall Tuesday, Feb. 10, in the Sparkman Center on Redstone Arsenal.



Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM’s commanding general, led the discussion alongside Don Nitti, AMCOM deputy to the commanding general, and AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss. The event is part of a regular series designed to foster open dialogue between leadership and employees. Together, the senior leaders addressed a range of topics affecting the command, the installation and the broader Army enterprise.



The town hall provided employees an opportunity to hear updates directly from senior leadership and gain context on changes underway across the force.



Robinson reviewed results from the Defense Organizational Climate Survey, or DEOCS, highlighting areas of strength and opportunities for improvement within the workforce. She emphasized leadership’s commitment to addressing employee feedback and fostering a healthy command climate.



“These results give us an honest look at where we are as an organization,” Robinson said. “Your feedback matters, and we are committed to turning that feedback into meaningful action.”



Army-wide restructuring efforts were also discussed, including how force design and organizational changes could affect AMCOM missions and personnel. Robinson noted that while the Army continues to adapt to meet evolving threats, AMCOM’s role in aviation, missile and sustainment readiness remains critical.



“In the end, the mission requirements aren't changed,” she said. “The logistical support to acquisition activity still has to happen. The support aspect of new equipment still has to happen.”



The Army-wide civilian hiring freeze was another key topic, with leaders acknowledging workforce concerns while underscoring the importance of prioritizing mission-essential positions and managing resources responsibly.



Robinson also spoke about U.S. Space Command’s planned relocation to Redstone Arsenal, describing it as a significant development for the installation and the region. She said the move reinforces Redstone’s strategic importance and creates opportunities for increased collaboration across the defense community.



Looking ahead, the discussion turned to the modernization of Army aviation. Robinson discussed the future of rotary-wing aircraft and how modernization efforts will shape aviation capabilities. Robinson confirmed that AMCOM will continue to support current fleets while preparing for next-generation systems.



“The Army is modernizing for the future, but sustainment and readiness today remain just as important,” she said. “AMCOM and the organic industrial base are essential to ensuring our Soldiers have what they need, when they need it.”



The overall state of the organic industrial base was also addressed, with leaders highlighting its vital contributions to Army readiness. Robinson noted that the Army’s depots, arsenals and ammunition plants remain a cornerstone of sustainment and lethality, enabling the force to meet global demands.



Robinson, Nitti and Doss closed the event by thanking the workforce for its dedication and resilience during a period of significant change across the Army.



AMCOM hosts quarterly town halls to keep the workforce informed and to provide a forum for dialogue between leadership and employees.