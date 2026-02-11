(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMCOM town hall addresses workforce climate, Army restructuring and future capabilities

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM), and Don Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, discuss the workforce climate during the command's quarterly town hall in the Sparkman Center on Redstone Arsenal, Ala., on Feb. 10.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 09:11
    Photo ID: 9521064
    VIRIN: 260210-O-CT301-7243
    Resolution: 5478x3709
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM town hall addresses workforce climate, Army restructuring and future capabilities, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMCOM town hall addresses workforce climate, Army restructuring and future capabilities

    AMCOM, Town Hall, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

