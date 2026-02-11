USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder youth sports program celebrates a year of growth and community spirit

Courtesy Photo | USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Child and Youth Services (CYS) sports and fitness program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Child and Youth Services (CYS) sports and fitness program delivered an exceptional year expanding opportunities for youth and strengthening connections across the military community. Through the dedication of staff and volunteer coaches, the program delivered high-quality programming to military families across the Rheinland-Pfalz footprint, with a strong focus on the Baumholder community. (Courtesy photo by USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Child and Youth services) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Child and Youth Services (CYS) sports and fitness program delivered an exceptional year expanding opportunities for youth and strengthening connections across the military community. Through the dedication of staff and volunteer coaches, the program delivered high-quality programming to military families across the Rheinland-Pfalz footprint, with a strong focus on the Baumholder community.



Led by new volunteer instructors, CYS introduced additional activities and hosted large-scale events that energized the community. The program added Jiu Jitsu to its sports catalog, providing Baumholder youth with a new and engaging athletic outlet. CYS also launched signature events, including the “Youth Spartan Challenge,” an obstacle course competition that attracted more than 200 participants and spectators from Baumholder and Kaiserslautern.



In the fall, the program welcomed the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts Cheer team, drawing more than 250 community members to an interactive clinic and high-energy performance that provided young athletes with a unique engagement opportunity. Participants also had the opportunity for a meet-and-greet with the famous mascot "Blue."



Marcel Fisher, CYS youth and sports fitness director, said the sports program plays an important role in supporting military families and overall readiness.



“Our youth sports and fitness program provides young athletes a positive outlet beyond school and home,” Fisher said. “It gives them opportunities to build confidence, develop friendships and grow through competition, while families connect and support one another.”



Fisher emphasized that volunteers remain essential to the program’s success, noting their leadership and mentorship shape both athletic ability and character development.



Volunteer coaches reinforced that message.



“Balancing my responsibilities as an active duty along with coaching this season provided a sense of stability amidst the intense operational demands of 2025," said Sgt. 1st Class Eric Blue, volunteer coach and active-duty Soldier. "Mentoring these young athletes allowed me to step away from the rigors of active duty and rediscover a sense of peace through their pure enthusiasm for the game."



Parents and coaches echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the role of sports in fostering life skills and building community in a small, remote overseas location.



"It can be challenging to live in a small community, but youth sports have helped my kids stay active and involved," said Julia Powell, a volunteer coach and parent. "Sports teachreally great life skills like consistency, confidence, perseverance, and resilience that carry over into everyday life."



Bryce Pappas, a volunteer coach, added that youth sports create meaningful opportunities for connection.

“In a small and remote community like Baumholder, youth sports give parents and children a chance to meet others and stay active in a safe, structured environment,” Pappas said.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family Morale Welfare and Recreation’s Child and Youth Services deliver high-quality programs designed to benefit military children, youth, and students while simultaneously aiding the Army Family by mitigating conflicts that can arise between mission readiness and parental responsibilities.



For more information on Baumholder CYS Sports and Fitness programs, visit [https://baumholder.armymwr.com/programs/youth-sports-fitness](https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbaumholder.armymwr.com%2Fprograms%2Fyouth-sports-fitness&data=05%7C02%7Cmary.a.delrosario.civ%40army.mil%7Cb354161a0942470f869b08de6af1d4c1%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639065784048395507%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=NfjJ%2BGla2kZi%2FP0VC4QdWvRFlRPH3ZbZohjHiQlads4%3D&reserved=0).



