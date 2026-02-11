USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Baumholder youth sports program celebrates a year of growth and community spirit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Child and Youth Services (CYS) sports and fitness program delivered an exceptional year expanding opportunities for youth and strengthening connections across the military community. Through the dedication of staff and volunteer coaches, the program delivered high-quality programming to military families across the Rheinland-Pfalz footprint, with a strong focus on the Baumholder community. (Courtesy photo by USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Child and Youth services)