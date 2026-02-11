Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 Concludes in Mauritius and Seychelles

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler | A Seychelles rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) approaches the Seychelles Coast Guard vessel La Flèche to conduct a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) law enforcement exercise during Cutlass Express 2026 (CE 26). CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephanie Butler / RELEASED). see less | View Image Page

Exercise Cutlass Express 2026, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and enabled by U.S. Sixth Fleet, concludes in Mauritius and Seychelles, Feb. 12.

Exercise Cutlass Express 2026 brought together approximately 500 personnel from 19 partner and allied nations, including 135 U.S. military personnel, to strengthen maritime law enforcement capacity, promote regional security in East Africa and the Western Indian Ocean, and enhance interoperability among participating forces.

Throughout the exercise, participants engaged in a series of shore-based and at-sea training events focused on maritime domain awareness, information sharing, and combined operational coordination. These activities were designed to improve the collective ability of partner nations to deter and respond to illicit maritime activity.

“As Exercise Cutlass Express concludes, it reinforces the value of enduring partnerships that span four continents and demonstrates the collective commitment to maritime security,” said Lt. Gen. John Brennan, Deputy Commander, United States Africa Command “Training together builds trust, strengthens coordination, and enhances our shared ability to address maritime challenges in the Western Indian Ocean. USAFRICOM is committed to constantly improving this African partner-led and Allied enabled exercise in the future, as we look forward to Cutlass Express 2027.”

Training events included visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations, maritime interdiction procedures, counter-illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing scenarios and medical training. Participants also collaborated through maritime operations centers to improve coordination and real-time information sharing across national boundaries.

Exercise Cutlass Express is one of three regional “Express” series exercises sponsored by USAFRICOM. These exercises provide African forces and international partners opportunities to collaboratively address maritime security challenges and strengthen regional cooperation.

The United States shares a common interest with African partner nations in ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation in the waters surrounding the continent, which are vital to regional stability and global commerce. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to advance U.S. national interests and promote security and stability in Europe and Africa.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR/NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR/NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.