Tripler Army Medical Center Enhances Pediatric Cardiology Services Across the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Strengthening partnerships for better health, (from left) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Taylor , U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka (USNH Yokosuka) pediatrician and acting director for medical services; U.S. Navy Cmdr. Konstance Mackie, USNH Yokosuka pediatric nurse; U.S. Navy Lt. Laila Kong, USHN Yokosuka pediatric nurse; and U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Charlie T. Nguyen, TAMC pediatric and cardiologist, collaborated with the TAMC Pediatric Cardiology team during a clinic at USNH Yokosuka on Dec. 8-12. Together, they provided essential cardiology services to children in need, underscoring their commitment to specialized care and the health of military families. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – A pediatric cardiology team from Tripler Army Medical Center held its biannual clinics at U.S. Naval Hospitals Okinawa Dec. 1-5 and Yokosuka Dec. 8-12. The team provided specialized care to children of active-duty service members, retirees, and Department of Defense Education Activity employees. The visit also helped the military treatment facilities strengthen their capabilities.

During the clinics conducted in Okinawa and Yokosuka, the team supported the professional development of local staff and achieved significant patient care outcomes: • Total Patients Evaluated: 68 • Transthoracic Echocardiograms Performed: 51 • Fetal Echocardiograms Performed: 4 • Electrocardiogram Obtained: 61 • Ambulatory Electrocardiogram Monitors Placed: 6

Notably, 25 percent of the patients (17 out of 68) were found to have heart conditions requiring ongoing follow-up. This included three new diagnoses, one of which was hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease in which the heart muscle becomes thickened and makes it harder to pump blood.

Tripler Army Medical Center’s Pediatric Cardiology team ensures seamless follow-up care and coordination through the Global Teleconsultation Portal (GTP), a secure web-based platform designed for exchanging medical advice and managing patient care across the military healthcare system. This platform serves as the initial point of contact for most patients, allowing the team to assess cases and recommend evaluations during clinic visits for non-urgent conditions. This approach is cost-effective and efficient, saving resources compared to transporting patients to Hawaii.

For routine cases requiring ongoing surveillance, follow-up care is typically scheduled during future clinics, which are held biannually in Guam, Okinawa, and Yokosuka. Between these visits, the team maintains close communication with patients’ primary care providers through GTP. This continuous collaboration enables the team to address new clinical concerns, arrange additional testing such as tele-echocardiography, electrocardiograms, or Holter monitoring, and conduct video consultations when necessary. By leveraging technology and fostering strong partnerships with local providers, TAMC ensures that patients receive high-quality, coordinated care regardless of their location.

“TAMC is at the forefront of delivering world-class pediatric cardiology care to military families throughout the Western Pacific,” said Col. (Dr.) Charlie T. Nguyen, TAMC pediatric cardiologist. “Through our biannual clinics, TAMC ensures that children with suspected or known cardiac conditions receive expert evaluations and treatment plans closer to home while fostering collaboration and training with partner MTFs.”

As the principal referral center for all MTFs in the region, TAMC has a rich history of providing support through tele-consultation and in-person clinics. The objectives of the Tripler Pediatric Cardiology service traveling clinics are to:

Deliver expert, in-person evaluations and tailored treatment plans for pediatric patients with suspected or known cardiac conditions through the “Cardiology Clinic in a Backpack” initiative. Empower Navy cardiovascular technicians with hands-on training and mentorship to enhance year-round cardiac imaging capabilities for TAMC’s tele-echocardiography program at U.S. Naval Hospitals Guam and Okinawa. Strengthen partnerships and foster professional growth by engaging directly with hospital staff, many of whom are early in their medical careers.

Through these efforts, TAMC provides a standard for military healthcare, ensuring that every child receives the specialized care they deserve, regardless of their location. These clinics not only provide specialty care to military families stationed overseas but also reinforce TAMC's commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare and fostering readiness across the Indo-Pacific region.

“I would also like to highlight the contributions of my colleagues at TAMC who are equally committed to extending our reach across the Western Pacific,” Nguyen said. “I’m not the only one at TAMC conducting these clinics.” In addition to the efforts of the Tripler Pediatric Cardiology team, several other specialists from Tripler Army Medical Center have contributed to expanding access to care across the region. U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) J. Ryan Hitt, a pediatric cardiologist, conducted a clinic at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam in November 2025, providing expert evaluations and treatment plans for children with cardiac conditions. U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sebastian Welsh, a pediatric pulmonologist, conducted a clinic at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam in January 2026, addressing respiratory health needs for pediatric patients. U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Andrew Medendorp, a urology and urogynecology specialist, facilitated complex surgeries at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam in 2025, offering specialized care for urological and pelvic health concerns.

Their collective efforts underscore TAMC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, multidisciplinary care to military families stationed across the region.

“I hope that we can continue to make the case for the benefits of this enduring mission ,” Nguyen said, “Thank you all again for giving me the opportunity to participate in the care of your patients. We look forward to working with you again in the future!”

TAMC serves as the Department of War’s premier medical center in the Western Pacific Rim, providing comprehensive tertiary care to a diverse and geographically dispersed population. This includes over 264,000 local active-duty and retired military personnel, their families, and veteran beneficiaries. TAMC also extends its medical expertise to a regional population of 171,000, encompassing personnel from nine U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions and forward-deployed forces across more than 40 countries in the Indo-Pacific region.