    Tripler Army Medical Center Enhances Pediatric Cardiology Services Across the Indo-Pacific

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Khinna Kaminske 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Strengthening partnerships for better health, (from left) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Taylor , U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka (USNH Yokosuka) pediatrician and acting director for medical services; U.S. Navy Cmdr. Konstance Mackie, USNH Yokosuka pediatric nurse; U.S. Navy Lt. Laila Kong, USHN Yokosuka pediatric nurse; and U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Charlie T. Nguyen, TAMC pediatric and cardiologist, collaborated with the TAMC Pediatric Cardiology team during a clinic at USNH Yokosuka on Dec. 8-12. Together, they provided essential cardiology services to children in need, underscoring their commitment to specialized care and the health of military families.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:55
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Enhances Pediatric Cardiology Services Across the Indo-Pacific, by Khinna Kaminske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Health Agency
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Yokosuka

