Tripler Army Medical Center Enhances Pediatric Cardiology Services Across the Indo-Pacific

Strengthening partnerships for better health, (from left) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Taylor , U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka (USNH Yokosuka) pediatrician and acting director for medical services; U.S. Navy Cmdr. Konstance Mackie, USNH Yokosuka pediatric nurse; U.S. Navy Lt. Laila Kong, USHN Yokosuka pediatric nurse; and U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Charlie T. Nguyen, TAMC pediatric and cardiologist, collaborated with the TAMC Pediatric Cardiology team during a clinic at USNH Yokosuka on Dec. 8-12. Together, they provided essential cardiology services to children in need, underscoring their commitment to specialized care and the health of military families.
