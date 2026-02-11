MICC opens registration for sixth annual virtual industry engagement event

Photo By Tish Williamson | Registration is now open for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s sixth annual Advance Planning Briefing for Industry, a command-wide virtual industry engagement event scheduled for May 11–15, 2026. Scan the QR code to register now, through May 10th. There is no cost for attendees. For more information and registration details, visit the SAM.gov APBI announcement. (U.S. Army Graphic) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — Registration is now open for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s sixth annual Advance Planning Briefing for Industry, a command-wide virtual industry engagement event scheduled for May 11–15, 2026.

The Advance Planning Briefing for Industry, known as APBI, provides industry partners with early insight into the MICC’s mission, organization and projected acquisition requirements in support of Army Warfighters. The five-day event is designed to improve transparency, encourage competition and strengthen communication between the Army and industry during the acquisition planning cycle.

Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, commanding general of the MICC, is among several distinguished speakers scheduled to participate in the 2026 APBI. Senior leaders and subject matter experts from across the Army contracting enterprise will outline upcoming requirements and discuss how industry may best support Army readiness.

“APBI allows us to engage industry early and deliberately, ensuring our partners understand where Army Transformation is headed and how they can best support the mission,” Adams said. “That shared understanding is essential to delivering timely, innovative and cost-effective capabilities to our Soldiers.”

Established virtually after safety concerns related to the 2020 global pandemic, MICC’s annual command-wide APBI has become a key engagement platform for educating industry on government acquisition processes while providing advance notice of future contracting opportunities. The event enables a virtual platform for the government to share acquisition forecasts, solicit feedback and better prepare vendors to compete for Army requirements, helping drive innovation, increase competition and reduce costs. Always well-received by the community, planners seek continuous feedback from attendees to continue to improve the initiative.

“This year, we are excited to introduce private, one-on-one sessions for attendees—a direct response to industry feedback from our previous events,” said Ambre Wallitsch, APBI team lead and assistant director of the Office of Small Business Programs for Army Contracting Command–MICC. “Through advance registration, participants will have the opportunity to engage in focused, individualized discussions with our acquisition team that go beyond what is possible in large group sessions.”

APBI also supports the Defense Industrial Base by helping identify new and emerging companies capable of meeting Army needs, particularly small businesses seeking to enter or expand within the federal marketplace. The target audience includes small businesses, community partners and industry leaders, though the event is open to the public.

Register now for MICC's 2026 APBI, at no cost, through May 10 at SAM.gov. For more information and registration details, visit the SAM.gov APBI announcement.

About the MICC Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command comprises about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/HQAMC, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.