MICC opens registration for sixth annual virtual industry engagement event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Registration is now open for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s sixth annual Advance Planning Briefing for Industry, a command-wide virtual industry engagement event scheduled for May 11–15, 2026. Scan the QR code to register now, through May 10th. There is no cost for attendees. For more information and registration details, visit the SAM.gov APBI announcement. (U.S. Army Graphic)