Registration is now open for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s sixth annual Advance Planning Briefing for Industry, a command-wide virtual industry engagement event scheduled for May 11–15, 2026. Scan the QR code to register now, through May 10th. There is no cost for attendees. For more information and registration details, visit the SAM.gov APBI announcement. (U.S. Army Graphic)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 13:16
|Photo ID:
|9519606
|VIRIN:
|260212-D-HG477-9619
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|384.55 KB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MICC opens registration for sixth annual virtual industry engagement event, by Tish Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MICC opens registration for sixth annual virtual industry engagement event
No keywords found.