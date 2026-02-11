CNATT Unit North Island's top officer visits, mentors Navy recruits

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaidin Clemens | GREAT LAKES, Ill. Cmdr. Robert Kersey (center), commanding officer, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island, poses with Division 128 Recruit division commanders while holding the division flag during a commissioning ceremony at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes. CNATTU North Island sponsored Division 128, marking the beginning of the recruits’ journey through Navy boot camp and their transition from civilians to United States Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Masters at Arms Second Class Jaiden Clemens) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — The commanding officer from the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island recently visited Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes to support the commissioning of a recruit division and engage with future Sailors at the start of their Navy journey.

During the visit, Cmdr. Robert Kersey addressed the recruits and shared his personal experience of joining the Navy as an enlisted Sailor in 1994. Speaking directly to the division, Kersey reflected on being in their position early in his own career and emphasized the opportunities, mentorship, and professional growth available through dedication and service. His remarks highlighted the importance of resilience, accountability, and embracing the challenges of boot camp as the foundation of a successful Navy career.

The commissioning ceremony marked the official beginning of the division’s journey through Navy boot camp, setting the conditions for transformation from civilians to Sailors. Under the leadership of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Clyde Scott, CPO Kendall Rasch, Machinist’s Mate First Class Angelo Passarelli, and Information Systems Technician Second Class Daria McDaniel, the recruits will be molded into fleet-ready Sailors through rigorous training, accountability, and mentorship. These recruit division commanders play a critical role in instilling Navy standards, discipline, and teamwork, ensuring each recruit is prepared to meet the demands of operational service.

As sponsors of the division, CNATTU North Island had the honor of presenting the recruits with their division flag, symbolizing unity, identity, and the shared pride of earning the title of United States Sailor. “Boot camp is where Sailors begin to understand what it truly means to serve something greater than themselves,” Kersey said. “Being able to sponsor a division and support these recruits as they transition from civilians to Sailors is a meaningful reminder of the