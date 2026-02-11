Trust Cannot Be Coded

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs non-commissioned officer in charge of community engagement, poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 21, 2026. This graphic was created as the cover of Smith's commentary, "Trust Can't Be Coded," a written piece about artificial intelligence and its use in the public affairs career field. The green code surrounding Smith in the image was created using Adobe Photoshop to symbolize the increase of AI and technology in the world. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith) see less | View Image Page

“We will win this race by becoming an AI-first warfighting force across all domains," said Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of War. “From the back offices of the Pentagon to the tactical edge on the front lines.”



Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant concept reserved for science fiction. It is here, embedded in daily life, quietly assisting with tasks like scheduling, editing, enhancing imagery and generating content at a speed no human could match. In many ways, AI represents one of the most significant scientific advancements of our time, driving efficiency and innovation, and that is exactly what the military has always been about.



Public Affairs is not separate from this shift. Writing, editing, storytelling, analytics and audience engagement all fall within areas where AI can assist. When used responsibly, AI can help communicators keep pace with modern information demands while supporting the mission of informing the public and explaining complex operations clearly and accurately.



That said, there are real concerns that deserve direct discussion.



The first is whether audiences can still tell the difference between what is created by a human and what is generated by artificial intelligence. As AI-produced content becomes more refined, that distinction is no longer obvious. When people cannot easily identify the source of a message, questions naturally follow about accuracy, intent and authenticity.



That uncertainty quickly becomes an issue of trust. Public Affairs relies on credibility. Audiences expect information to be not only factual but communicated by professionals who are accountable for every word. If people begin to question whether messages are written by a machine instead of a communicator, trust can weaken, even if the information itself is correct.



There is also a broader concern that goes beyond trust and into purpose. Public Affairs professionals are creators. We observe events, provide context and turn real experiences into stories that inform and connect. Authenticity is central to that mission. If authenticity is removed, or even perceived to be removed, the value of our role comes into question. If a machine can produce content that looks and sounds acceptable, some may ask whether Public Affairs is still necessary.



That question should not lead us to reject AI. It is a tool, and like many tools before it, it can strengthen our capabilities when used with intention and oversight. What it cannot do is replace human judgment, responsibility or lived experience. It cannot stand in front of a family at a memorial, understand the weight of a mission or make ethical decisions about what should or should not be communicated.



The real challenge is not whether AI will exist in Public Affairs. It is whether we are clear about the role humans must continue to play. Transparency, accountability and authenticity cannot be automated. Those elements remain the responsibility of the professionals behind the message.



With that context established, it is important to be transparent about how this commentary was produced.

This commentary was generated using artificial intelligence and reviewed, edited and fact-checked by human Public Affairs professionals.



If you did not realize that until now, that is the point.



What follows is my perspective, written directly, to close this discussion and speak plainly about where I believe we go from here.



I co-wrote this commentary not with the intention of deceiving, but to reflect some of my own concerns that I am confident others share about the increased use of AI. While I do not believe AI is something to fear, balancing authenticity as a creator with the need for timeliness will always remain. People abuse tools all the time; to so freely give access to one of humankind’s smartest creations is, at times, a little scary. How humanity will address the risks that come with this technology is something only time will tell.



As a service member, I have a duty to uphold my oath. There is no AI code that could come between that promise. However, as AI continues to progress rapidly, safety nets to protect our integrity and the American people’s trust will have to develop as well.



Artificial intelligence will evolve, but trust is earned by people, and once lost, no code can generate it back.