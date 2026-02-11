Built to Hunt: Apache attack helicopter’s new 30mm proximity ammunition

PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES 02.12.2026 Courtesy Story Picatinny Arsenal

By Jacks George



PICATINNY ARSENAL, NJ - The Apache Attack Helicopter AH-64 has reached a new milestone in battlefield capability with the successful live fire test of the 30x113mm XM1225 Aviation Proximity Explosive (APEX) ammunition at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. In December 2025, the Apache demonstrated its first-ever air-to-air engagement using 30mm proximity ammunition against unmanned aircraft systems(UAS) targets at various ranges, showcasing the precision, versatility, and lethality of this advanced ammunition.



Developed and managed by Product Manager Medium Caliber Ammunition (PdM MCA) from Picatinny Arsenal, NJ, the XM1225 APEX cartridge is designed to counter modern threats, including UAS, exposed personnel, and small boats, without requiring modifications to the Apache’s M230 Area Weapon System or fire control system. The XM1225 has undergone extensive safety testing to ensure reliable performance, making it a safe and effective addition to the Apache’s arsenal. This innovative design ensures seamless integration into existing platforms while delivering enhanced lethality and operational flexibility.



The test, conducted by PdM MCA, brought together experts from Project Manager Apache, Army Evaluation Center, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s (DEVCOM) Aviation and Missile Center and DEVCOM Armaments Center, Yuma Test Center, and Redstone Test Center. Testing was performed at the U.S. Army’s Yuma Test Center, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and ability to support expedited testing timelines. The primary objective was to evaluate the XM1225 cartridge’s accuracy and compare its performance to the legacy M789 High Explosive Dual Purpose (HEDP) cartridge under identical conditions. A secondary objective was to collect data on mixed loads of XM1225 and M789 rounds against both ground and UAS targets.



Initial results were highly successful, with the XM1225 meeting all accuracy requirements and demonstrating exceptional effectiveness against both ground and UAS targets. The proximity-fuzed capability of the XM1225 allows it to detonate near the target, creating a larger lethal radius and significantly improving its ability to neutralize airborne and dispersed threats. This capability positions the Apache to dominate the battlefield in both air-to-ground and air-to-air engagements, providing warfighters with a critical edge in modern combat scenarios.



Maj. Vincent Franchino, test pilot and Attack Division chief at Redstone Test Center, praised the XM1225’s performance, stating, “The XM1225's proximity fuze has the potential to increase soft skinned ground and aerial target vulnerability, providing the Attack community an additional capability so long as those targets are susceptible to detection, classification, and tracking.”



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dan Riggs, test pilot at Redstone Test Center, added, “The APEX round’s ballistic similarity to the currently fielded HEDP in conjunction with its increased burst radius on target provides an additional capability to the Apache’s lethality without requiring substantial training requirement on the maintainers or pilots who fire it.”



Walter McCormick, lead test officer at Yuma Test Center, emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “The successful and safe execution of this test is the result of meticulous planning and coordination with multiple agencies. This teamwork ensures we deliver the best capabilities to our warfighters.”



The Armaments Center developed the proximity fuze technology, and in collaboration with PdM MCA, provide the data to Northrup Grumman -- a key enabler to set production, accelerate delivery and achieve an Urgent Materiel Release.



Supporting the test was the Project Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems Warfighter Ammunition Information Program (WAIP), a unique initiative that employs retired senior non-commissioned officers to provide real-time feedback from the field throughout the ammunition acquisition lifecycle. Aviation WAIP representative Christopher Butts was on-site during the test, overseeing ammunition loading at the refueling and rearming station and participating in all After Action Reviews and briefings. His documentation and distribution of real-time feedback from Army aviation master gunners and pilots ensured critical insights from the successful firing of the first XM1225 APEX rounds from an Apache AH-64 Attack Helicopter were captured and shared.



The successful test at Yuma Proving Ground highlights the Army’s commitment to equipping its forces with cutting-edge technology to dominate the battlefield. The XM1225 APEX cartridge is not only redefining Apache engagements but also accelerating the program to support urgent fielding for warfighters. Designed to counter emerging threats with unmatched precision and lethality, the XM1225 adds a new capability to the arsenal of 30mm proximity ammunition, giving the Apache Attack Helicopter another lethal option to hunt and defeat modernized threats.