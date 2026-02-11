Construction Advances at NOTU, Strengthening Navy's Strategic Deterrent

Photo By Jennifer Richard | CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. (Jan. 14, 2026) – Naval Ordnance Test Unit (NOTU) erects steel frames for two new Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings (PEMB) aboard Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. These facilities are critical for supporting the Navy’s Trident II D5 missile launcher systems, a cornerstone of the nation’s sea-based strategic deterrent. NOTU directly supports the mission capability and readiness of the United States Navy's Trident Submarines as well as the Fleet Ballistic Missile program of the United Kingdom. (Official U.S. Navy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Ordnance Test Unit (NOTU) is advancing its infrastructure modernization with the erection of steel frames for two new Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings (PEMB). These facilities are critical for supporting the Navy’s Trident II D5 missile launcher systems, a cornerstone of the nation’s sea-based strategic deterrent.

This construction is a key component of a broader initiative managed by the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Space Coast to upgrade and deliver vital infrastructure. These new buildings will fulfill the immediate, practical requirements for maintaining the readiness of the fleet’s strategic systems. This effort complements the future-focused development of the new P103 Engineering Test Facility.

The ongoing work highlights the U.S. Navy's commitment to investing in the necessary infrastructure to maintain its strategic edge, aligning with the national defense imperative to build a more lethal and ready military.

"The steel rising here at the Cape is another visible chapter in our modernization story," said Lt. Cmdr. Pete Fovargue, the ROICC for Space Coast. "The Sonobuoy facility is nearing completion, we are starting the groundwork for the Engineering Test Facility, and now, with these two new buildings, we're demonstrating steady progress. We are building the shore infrastructure our Navy relies on, project by project."

Once completed, the new facilities will be used by NOTU for essential maintenance and storage of key components for the Trident II D5 program. The Trident II D5, a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) that has been in service since 1990, is a highly reliable and survivable part of the U.S. nuclear triad. The D5 missiles are deployed on the U.S. Navy's Ohio-class and the United Kingdom's Vanguard-class submarines.

The new Columbia-class submarines, which will also carry the Trident II D5, are set to replace the U.S. Navy's current Ohio-class fleet.

"Each of these projects is a piece of a larger puzzle," said Kevin Juntunen, the Resident Engineer in Charge of Construction (REICC). "The PEMB facilities provide the hands-on workspace needed to ensure the systems are ready for purpose. This work is absolutely essential to guarantee the reliability and effectiveness that our warfighters and the nation depend on."

The series of construction projects, from renovations to major new facilities, sends a clear message about the unwavering U.S. commitment to its strategic deterrent. NOTU's mission, which includes supporting allied navies and other federal agencies, is a critical component of this commitment, with a planned mission timeline that extends to 2084 and beyond.

About Naval Ordnance Testing Unit, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida

The Naval Ordnance Test Unit was created in 1950. The command directly supports the mission capability and readiness of the United States Navy's Trident Submarines as well as the Fleet Ballistic Missile program of the United Kingdom. The command operates the Navy Port at Port Canaveral, supporting submarines and surface ships of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet and foreign navies and assets of the Military Sealift Command.

About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, public works, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.