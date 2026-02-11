Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Presidents Day

Photo By Andrew Byrne | Luke Losey fishes with his dog, Milo, on the East Branch Clarion River Lake in Wilcox,...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Byrne | Luke Losey fishes with his dog, Milo, on the East Branch Clarion River Lake in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an open house event at the East Branch Clarion River Lake on May 27. The reopening celebrates the dam’s return to normal operations and its continued ability to reduce floods, improve downstream water quality and supports the environmental ecosystem. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will waive day-use fees at all district-operated recreation areas in observance of Presidents Day, Feb. 16.



The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities (group picnic shelters) and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on Corps of Engineers lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.



Visitors are encouraged to contact lake and river projects before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. More information can be found at [www.corpslakes.us](http://www.corpslakes.us) or [www.recreation.gov](http://www.recreation.gov).



USACE offers otherfee-free days throughout the year to mark days of celebration and commemoration. In 2026, fee-free days are:

Presidents Day: Feb. 16, 2026

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ birthday: June 16, 2026

Independence Day weekend: July 3-5, 2026

National Public Lands Day: Sept. 26, 2026

Veterans Day: Nov. 11, 2026



The fee-free initiative was first instituted on Veterans Day 2006 with the intent to support and honor the men and women who have served the nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.



The Corps of Engineers is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It’s estimated that 90 percent of corps-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include parts of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the Nation’s water resources, infrastructure, and environment.



