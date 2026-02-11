(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Presidents Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Presidents Day

    ST. MARYS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Luke Losey fishes with his dog, Milo, on the East Branch Clarion River Lake in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an open house event at the East Branch Clarion River Lake on May 27. The reopening celebrates the dam’s return to normal operations and its continued ability to reduce floods, improve downstream water quality and supports the environmental ecosystem. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 10:05
    Photo ID: 9519273
    VIRIN: 210501-A-XW512-4304
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 775.67 KB
    Location: ST. MARYS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Presidents Day, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Presidents Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    East Branch
    Fishing
    Recreation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery