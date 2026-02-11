Luke Losey fishes with his dog, Milo, on the East Branch Clarion River Lake in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an open house event at the East Branch Clarion River Lake on May 27. The reopening celebrates the dam’s return to normal operations and its continued ability to reduce floods, improve downstream water quality and supports the environmental ecosystem. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 10:05
|Photo ID:
|9519273
|VIRIN:
|210501-A-XW512-4304
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|775.67 KB
|Location:
|ST. MARYS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Presidents Day, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Presidents Day
No keywords found.