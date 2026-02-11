New Mobile Application Connects NSA Naples Community

Photo By Isa Lamonaca | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 12, 2026) A graphic created to announce the new and improved U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples mobile app. The app provides Sailors, families, and civilian personnel with on-the-go access to installation resources and information, such as emergency contacts and a phone directory. Personnel are encouraged to download the app in the iOS and Google Play stores to stay updated and connected with the base community. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy graphic by Isa Lamonaca) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Isa Lamonaca | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 12, 2026) A graphic created to announce the...... read more read more

NAPLES, Italy – U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples has officially launched the NSA Naples Italy mobile application, a digital platform designed to streamline access to base resources, emergency guidance, events, and essential contacts for service members, families, and civilians stationed in the Naples area.

The app, now available for download on both Google Play and Apple App Stores, offers users a centralized hub to submit service requests, provide feedback, access emergency information, and stay informed about base services and community activities.

“This app is a game changer for our community,” said Lt.j.g. Valentine Mulango, NSA Naples public affairs officer. “Whether you’re new to Naples or have been here for years, the NSA Naples Italy app puts everything you need—right in your pocket. It’s about staying connected, informed, and ready.”

The launch reflects U.S. Navy’s ‘Sailors First’ initiative which is a commitment to improving quality of life and operational readiness through innovation and accessibility.

“This new mobile application is a vital tool for engagement and support,” said Mulango. “We’re proud to offer a solution that empowers our community with real-time information and easy access to the services they rely on.”

NSA Naples encourages all personnel and family members to download the app and explore its features to stay up to date and connected with the base community.

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base host to more than 50 separate commands and approximately 8,500 personnel. The base provides a forward-deployed operational platform to the Fleet, enables the warfighter, and supports the family. It supports U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. SIXTH Fleet, NATO, and Combatant Commander's strategic priorities by providing air and port operations, force protection, emergency services, logistical and administrative capabilities, and essential quality of life products and services to the Fleet, joint and allied forces to ensure stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information about NSA Naples, visit our website: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSA-Naples/

Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NSANaples

Follow us on Instagram at @NSANaples