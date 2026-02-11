New Mobile Application Connects NSA Naples Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 12, 2026) A graphic created to announce the new and improved U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples mobile app. The app provides Sailors, families, and civilian personnel with on-the-go access to installation resources and information, such as emergency contacts and a phone directory. Personnel are encouraged to download the app in the iOS and Google Play stores to stay updated and connected with the base community. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy graphic by Isa Lamonaca)