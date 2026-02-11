Madigan Endourologist named American Urological Association’s “Young Urologist of the Year”

Photo By Joseph Jones | Pictured: Lt. Col. Ronald “RJ” Caras, a urologist at Madigan Army Medical Center,...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Jones | Pictured: Lt. Col. Ronald “RJ” Caras, a urologist at Madigan Army Medical Center, has been named the American Urological Association’s “Young Urologist of the Year,” representing the Society of Government Service Urologists and recognizing his clinical innovation and leadership in military medicine. Caras is a doctor of osteopathic medicine and an endourologist, which is a urologist with specialized training in endoscopic techniques to access the urinary tract. He is also an assistant professor of surgery at the Uniformed Services University. He serves as program director for the Madigan Urology Residency, where he oversees resident education, research initiatives and simulation-based surgical training. Caras previously served as chief of the Department of Urology at Madigan. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Ronald “RJ” Caras, a urologist at Madigan Army Medical Center, has been named the American Urological Association’s “Young Urologist of the Year,” representing the Society of Government Service Urologists and recognizing his clinical innovation and leadership in military medicine.



Caras is a doctor of osteopathic medicine and an endourologist, which is a urologist with specialized training in endoscopic techniques to access the urinary tract. He is also an assistant professor of surgery at the Uniformed Services University. He serves as program director for the Madigan Urology Residency, where he oversees resident education, research initiatives and simulation-based surgical training. Caras previously served as chief of the Department of Urology at Madigan.



“I’m humbled to be considered young,” joked Caras. “Honestly though, I think this is the product of working in a department with such excellent support. We have the best team in the hospital and a resident group that makes it easy to want to push the envelope and bring the best education we can.”



After completing his urology residency at Tripler Army Medical Center, Caras served as a general urologist at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, and at Madigan before pursuing advanced fellowship training in endourology at Indiana University.



Upon his return to the Military Health System, Caras established the first Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate program within the U.S. Army, expanding access to minimally invasive surgical care for service members and beneficiaries. He also led modernization efforts within urologic surgery at Madigan, securing advanced nephroscopes and resectoscopes, laser technologies and morcellation systems to support complex endourologic procedures.



In addition to his clinical work, Caras has held leadership roles within the Pacific Northwest Urologic Resident Collaborative, supporting multi-institutional research and regional academic planning.



The Young Urologist of the Year award recognizes early-career urologists who demonstrate outstanding contributions to clinical care, education and research.



The surgeons and staff of the Madigan Urology Service provide expert health care services for conditions of the urinary tract. Madigan provides comprehensive urologic care for eligible pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients at Madigan Army Medical Center. Madigan’s Urology Service is a state-of-the-art, 13,400 square foot clinic with the capability to perform the full range of diagnostic and therapeutic urologic procedures. Three urology procedure tables and four cystoscopy suites with full video capability allow providers to perform procedures and surgery in the clinic to include laser lithotripsy, flexible cystoscopy and ureteroscopy, transurethral surgery, prostate biopsies, urodynamics, and penile ultrasounds.



Learn more about Madigan’s Urology Service at: [https://madigan.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mens-Health](https://madigan.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mens-Health)