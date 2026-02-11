(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Madigan Endourologist named American Urological Association’s “Young Urologist of the Year”

    Madigan Endourologist named American Urological Association’s “Young Urologist of the Year”

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Pictured: Lt. Col. Ronald “RJ” Caras, a urologist at Madigan Army Medical Center, has been named the American Urological Association’s “Young Urologist of the Year,” representing the Society of Government Service Urologists and recognizing his clinical innovation and leadership in military medicine. Caras is a doctor of osteopathic medicine and an endourologist, which is a urologist with specialized training in endoscopic techniques to access the urinary tract. He is also an assistant professor of surgery at the Uniformed Services University. He serves as program director for the Madigan Urology Residency, where he oversees resident education, research initiatives and simulation-based surgical training. Caras previously served as chief of the Department of Urology at Madigan.

